REVEALED: Gladstone’s hottest red head

Gladstone's hottest redhead has been revealed and he accrued 36 per cent of the total votes on The Observer website.

Apprentice electrician Laith Ogden said he was both proud and frustrated to be named Gladstone’s hottest red head.

After romping home with 36 per cent of the vote in a poll of 20 other red heads, Mr Ogden also said he felt frustration after being nominated as a joke.

“I feel a little bit embarrassed because I know it was a joke nomination from a friend of mine,” he said.

“I can’t keep people away from me now, so much paparazzi and publicity it is ridiculous.”

Mr Ogden was short on the list of positives for being a red head.

“Mate, if I could give you a good thing about being a red head I would,” he said.



Mr Ogden said he had eventually developed a resistance to the schoolyard and workplace insults about his red hair.

“You eventually get tough skin having red hair so you just brush them off and take the insults on the chin,” he said.

Laith Ogden standing with the man who nominated him Joel Calis. Mr Ogden went on the record and said that he “hated” Mr Calis for nominating him in The Observer poll.





Mr Ogden said it was a message of thanks rather than a plea for help that he had for those who voted for him.

“It is a message of thanks, I didn’t want to admit it but I am the best looking red head in town,” he said.