REVEALED: Gladstone's break-in hotspots

HOT SPOTS: Gladstone unlawful entries for the year to date mapped by approximate location.

GLADSTONE Central is the suburb hardest hit by break-ins so far this year, according to Queensland Police data.

Eighteen unlawful entry offences occurred in the suburb from January 1 to May 10, the data shows.

Just two of the cases have been solved to date.

South Gladstone is close behind, with 14 unlawful entries, followed by Gladstone West with 10 offences.

The data also revealed the days and times break-ins were most likely to occur.

Friday from 2pm to 6pm recorded the highest number of offences.

Midday to 1pm on Saturday and 1pm to 2pm on Sunday were also popular times for offenders to try their luck.

8pm Sunday through to 7am Monday has been one of the quietest periods of the week, presumably because our region's industrious criminals need to be well-rested for work.

A total of 1565 criminal offences of various types have been committed across the Gladstone region since the beginning of the year, with drug offences being the most common.

At least 302 drug offences were committed across the region, with 28 remaining unsolved.

Thefts excluding unlawful entry numbered 288, with 103 of those cases solved.

The data also revealed 31 cases of fraud took place across the region. Fourteen were solved.

There were four cases of arson, three of which remain unsolved.

