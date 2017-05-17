REVEALED: Gladstone's break-in hotspots

GLADSTONE Central is the suburb hardest hit by break-ins so far this year, according to Queensland Police data.
Eighteen unlawful entry offences occurred in the suburb from January 1 to May 10, the data shows.
Just two of the cases have been solved to date.
South Gladstone is close behind, with 14 unlawful entries, followed by Gladstone West with 10 offences.
The data also revealed the days and times break-ins were most likely to occur.
Friday from 2pm to 6pm recorded the highest number of offences.
Midday to 1pm on Saturday and 1pm to 2pm on Sunday were also popular times for offenders to try their luck.
8pm Sunday through to 7am Monday has been one of the quietest periods of the week, presumably because our region's industrious criminals need to be well-rested for work.
A total of 1565 criminal offences of various types have been committed across the Gladstone region since the beginning of the year, with drug offences being the most common.
At least 302 drug offences were committed across the region, with 28 remaining unsolved.
Thefts excluding unlawful entry numbered 288, with 103 of those cases solved.
The data also revealed 31 cases of fraud took place across the region. Fourteen were solved.
There were four cases of arson, three of which remain unsolved.
Preventing break or dealing with break and enter offences
- Display a street number at the front of the house to assist emergency services find your home
- Ensure perimeter fences are in good order and gates are kept closed and locked
- Trim trees and shrubs around doors and windows to not provide concealment to intruders
- Install security lights around the perimeter of your home to provide more illumination at night
- Record descriptions, models and serial numbers of all your valuables to assist in easy identification should they be reported lost or stolen
- Perimeter doors to your home should be of solid construction and fitted with quality dead-locks.
- Perimeter windows should be secured with key operated locks to restrict unauthorised access