REVEALED: Gladstone’s best swim school

THE OWNER of Gladstone’s best swim school has shared his tips on how to keep Central Queensland kids safe in the pool this summer.

Last week, The Observer put the call out to find Gladstone’s best swim school, and Above & Beyond Swim School won after snaring 44 per cent of the votes.

The swim school’s co-owner Shad Royston said he and his wife, Toni, were completely overwhelmed to have won.

“It is a lovely achievement and it is nice to hear that kind of recognition,” Mr Royston said.

Mr Royston said there was some important tips parents had to take into consideration this coming summer.

Above & Beyond Swim School co-owner Shad Royston said a relaxed environment was better to help kids learn how to swim this summer.

“The more time they can spend in the water the better,” he said.

“A friendly, kind of relaxed environment with kids is always better - you want it to be fun and enjoyable as a learning experience.

“Make sure they are always within an arm’s reach, because (drowning) can happen very quickly.”

The swim school celebrated its fourth birthday earlier this month, and Mr Royston said the win was another accolade to add to the wall.

“I’d just like to say thanks very much.

“We are glad that everyone is enjoying coming to our swim school as much as we like being open and getting to do what we do.”

TOP 3: Best swim schools in Gladstone:

1. Above & Beyond Swim School – 44 per cent of votes

2. Terri’s Swim School – 40 per cent

3. Boyne Tannum Bullet – 4 per cent