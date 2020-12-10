REVEALED: Gladstone’s best plumber

Last month, The Observer put the call out to find Gladstone's best plumber, and Gibson's Plumbing and Roofing won in a landslide. Pictured: Nicole and Kincade Gibson

A GLADSTONE tradie with an old school approach to business was blissfully unaware hundreds of people were getting behind him in a social media competition.

Last month, The Observer put the call out to find Gladstone’s best plumber, and Gibson’s Plumbing and Roofing won in a landslide.

Kincade and Nicole Gibson started their mobile plumbing business in 2011, and have been running it full-time since 2016.

Mr and Mrs Gibson said the win took them by complete surprise as “they were not huge on social media”.

“I didn’t know anything about it,” Mr Gibson said.

“We don’t do much on Facebook or anything like that which is why I don’t know why most of people voted for us.

“It was (humbling) considering we are a small business.”

The Gibsons said their business model mostly relied on word of mouth.

Mr Gibson said customer service, reliability and honesty were vital for their business.

“We just want to say thanks to everyone that voted,” Mrs Gibson said.

“It’s pretty good to know we are looking after our customers and trying our best,” Mr Gibson added.

Gibson’s Plumbing and Roofing can be reached on 0438729903