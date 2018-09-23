REVEALED: Gladstone's best florist as voted by you

POPULAR CHOICE: Many of The Observer's Facebook friends think the Little Bloom Room is the best around. Pictured is owner Sarah Mills.

WHEN flowers spilled from the bathtub and through her house, Sarah Mills knew her fledgling business needed a new home.

That was four years ago and Little Bloom Room, on Goondoon St, is now the best in Gladstone according to The Observer's friends on Facebook.

Sarah is not one to blow her own trumpet, saying there is a heap of artistic talent among Gladstone's florists.

But customers say Little Bloom Room's floral arrangements are unique.

"Little Bloom Room is outstanding, Sara [sic] and her staff can't do enough for you... very lucky to have this gorgeous boutique florist in Gladstone," Julie Webb said.

Julie's thoughts were echoed by dozens of others. Commenters also credited Wildflower Avenue, Jan's Flower Shoppe and Floral Art as great local florists. Sarah developed her style working with modern and creative florists, filling a niche market for a modern, "with it" florist when she launched Little Bloom Room in 2014.

Summing up her approach, Sarah said: "Value for money, fresh and more stylish and modern work - not so much your everyday, normal bunches."

"We like to use more of your modern, big beautiful tropical leaves and really lush greens and not...your baby's breath-style bunches," she said.

Little Bloom Room's location on a busy roundabout, where it shares a shop with Naturally SAS Hair & Beauty has worked well, Sarah said.

Since moving there two years ago her business has doubled.

"It was definitely the right thing to do, I could probably even have a bigger shop now," Sarah said.

Most customers place orders online and over the phone but walk-ins are also popular.

Sarah's husband works through the day to deliver flowers when they're needed.

"I think people like that as well that we don't rely on a courier service," Sarah said.

Recognition from The Observer's readers was welcome, she said but the most rewarding feedback was knowing her flowers made people happy.

"When I get those messages - people telling me how beautiful they are... it really does make me realise that I've found my passion," Sarah said.