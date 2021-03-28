REVEALED: Gladstone’s best dog is a rescue puppy

Scott Holland and Izzy the Bullmastiff cross Cattle Dog, who won Gladstone's Best Dog for 2021.

A rescue puppy has been crowned Gladstone’s best dog for 2021.

Last week, The Observer put the call-out to find Gladstone’s Best Dog for 2021, and Izzy the Bull-mastiff cross Cattle Dog won 598 votes out of 1130, making up 52 per cent of the poll.

The three-year-old pup is very much loved by her owner, Scott Holland.

“I’ve had Izzy from when she was about two-months-old and adopted her from the RSPCA,” Mr Holland said.

Mr Holland adopted Izzy with his late friend, who also adopted Izzy’s brother.

“(We) adopted the dogs together and then he passed away, we look after his dog as well,” he said.

Mr Holland said Izzy’s timid and gentle personality made her the perfect dog in his eyes.

“Since I’ve got her she’s just been perfect,” he said.

“She’s very obedient and very cute.

“Just the way she gives me unconditional love, and is always happy to see me no matter what.”

Mr Holland said his clever dog even knew a few parlour tricks.

“She knows how to open doors,” he said.



“If I leave through the garage door, she’d be able to jump up and open the door to get in the garage before I leave so I've had to put a bucket behind the door.

“She is very clever and very smart.”

Mr Holland said he was surprised his pooch won the poll after submitting her photo in the initial call-out.

“I put the photo up and it went through to the next round with The Observer and I didn’t think she would win that,” he said.