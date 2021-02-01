REVEALED: Gladstone’s best cafe no stranger to awards

It is no surprise a Goondoon St venue won Gladstone’s best cafe, after being known for winning global accolades.

This week, The Observer, Delicious Magazine and Matt Preston put the call-out to find Gladstone’s Best Cafe, and Fresh Fix Cafe was voted the best in the port city.

Owners Janine and Tim Cree were ecstatic to have won another title, after the cafe won best brunch, a Best in Business award and was recognised on a global scale last year.

Online travel company, TripAdvisor crowned Fresh Fix Cafe as a Travellers’ Choice Winner in September.

“We are a pretty dedicated group who puts a lot of time and effort into the cafe,” Mr Cree said.

“I think it’s a universal feeling about our cafe which we are happy about.”

Mr Cree said the couple’s next project was starting up a consultancy website to help those starting a cafe or restaurant.

“Janine and I have owned quite a few cafe and restaurants, we have a formula that works,” he said.

“Because we have done it for so long and have been successful I feel like I could help a lot of people start their own businesses.”

Fresh Fix Cafe owners Janine and Tim Cree were over the moon to have won TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice award.

Matt Preston said the search for the best cafe was just the start of the local push to help drive a food-led rebound from the effects of COVID.

“It’s clear from the vast number of nominations and votes we saw come in that local communities are rallying around their favourite eateries; supporting those food businesses who have done it tough over the past 12 months. That is exactly what we set out to achieve,” Mr Preston said.

“And this is just the beginning. Our local cafe winners are soon to appear in a statewide battle of the postcodes where the cream will rise to the top – as it always does.

“Don’t forget to have your say by checking out your state finalists and voting for your favourite.”

“Make sure you keep following this fantastic search and supporting your local winners – next up we’ll be on the lookout for best pizza, so get thinking …”

Mr Cree thanked the community for its ongoing support.

“Thanks to Gladstone for supporting us, we have a loyal customer base and we love the Gladstone region,” he said.

“We look forward to servicing the community.”