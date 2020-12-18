REVEALED: Gladstone’s best butcher unveils expansion plans

Last week, The Observer put the call out to find Gladstone's Best Butcher, and Port City Meats secured 44 per cent of the votes.

After claiming the title of Gladstone’s best butcher, Port City Meats has revealed 2021 will be the year for expansion.

Owner Scott Avis worked in the butcher industry for 15 years before he started his own venture in Clinton two years ago.

Mr Avis said this year had been a good year for the small business after COVID-19 lifted their sales.

“It was as busy as Christmas for five months,” Mr Avis said.

“(Covid) really helped small businesses in the area as people tried to stay away from the big supermarket chains.

Port City Meats owner Scott Avis with his staff who he said were like family.

“I think we really captured the locals … the support we received around here was huge.”

Mr Avis said good customer service, reasonable prices and quality products was what made the butcher a favourite with locals.

“I really push for customer service, and reasonable prices and if you’ve got good mince, good sausages and good crumb steak, you are going to do well.

“That’s how we’ve sort of became who we are.”

Ms Avis said there were also plans to expand next year after outgrowing their current space.

“With seven guys it is really hard to even find a bench some days,” he said.

“Hopefully next year we are looking to expand and get bigger.

“We have a few ideas, and there are other options as well … I don’t know if it’s silliness or excitement but it’s going to fun anyway.

“There are big things coming for Port City Meats.”

Port City Meats is located at Ballantine St, Clinton.

It is open Monday – Friday 6am – 5.30pm, Saturday 6am – 2pm, and Sunday 8am – 1pm.

Best butcher results:

Port City Meats, Clinton – 44.12%

Tannum Meats, Tannum Sands – 17.65%

Barney Point Butchery, Barney Point – 17.65%

Kin Kora Meats, Kin Kora – 11.76%

Calliope Quality Meats, Calliope – 8.82%