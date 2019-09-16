REVEALED: Gladstone’s best, worst resourced schools

RESOURCED: Brady Clarke, Millie Sharp and Rosie Hoskins from Faith Baptist School. The school has a low student to teacher ratio.

HAVING some of the least crowded classes in the region allows Faith Baptist Christian School to offer a personalised learning experience, the school said.

New analysis has found the Burua school is ranked in the 10 schools with the lowest student-teacher ratios in the Gladstone region.

The analysis of the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority data released today reveals the schools where teachers have the most students to teach.

The 2018 figures, the most up to date data that includes all state and private schools, found Faith Baptist had 10.5 students per teacher.

Curriculum coordinator Lexie Bachmann said smaller student to teacher ratios meant more one-on-one time with the students.

She said the smaller school size meant students felt less "like a number".

"It's an extended family, even though the numbers are small the older students do have interaction with the younger students," Mrs Bachmann said.

According to the data, Benaraby State School had 21.3 students for every teacher, more than any other school in the region. .

The second highest student-teacher ratio was at Boyne Island State School where there was an average of 17 students for every teacher at the school.

In contrast there one teacher for every 3.8 students at Rosella Park School, the region's lowest ratio of students per teacher.

The second lowest ratio was at Ubobo State School where there were 4.1 students per teacher.

According to ACARA the national student-teacher ratio was 13.5 students for every teacher.

Government schools had an average of 13.8 students per teacher while Catholic schools had an average of 14 per teacher.

Queensland Education Minister Grace Grace said the 2019-20 budget included $13.8 billion for education, an increase of 6.1 per cent on last year. The funding included provisions for an additional 1000 teachers.

"This investment in more teachers has assisted us in meeting our class size targets. In 2018, 93 per cent of state primary school classes and 97 per cent of state secondary classes met or were better than class size targets, and the majority of classes that were over target were only over by one or two students," she said.

Faith Baptist School has a low student to teacher ratio. Pictured (front) Braedan Smith, Hope Perchard (back) Bella Pulsford and teacher Allison Day.

Students per teacher

Most crowded classrooms

Benaraby State School 21.3 (students per teacher)

Boyne Island State School 17.0

St John the Baptist Catholic Primary School 17.0

Calliope State School 15.6

Gladstone Central State School 15.5

Kin Kora State School: 15.3

Clinton State School 15.2

Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School 15.0

Tannum Sands State School 15.0

Gladstone West State School 14.9

Least crowded classrooms

Rosella Park School 3.8

Ubobo State School 4.1

Goora Gan Steiner School 6.3

Nagoorin State School 6.4

Builyan State School 7.0

Mount Larcom State School 7.2

Miriam Vale State School 9.1

Discovery Christian College 9.4

Faith Baptist Christian School 10.5

Bororen State School 10.9