REVEALED: Gladstone's animal cruelty complaint hot spots

ON THE MEND: The Calliope dog named Rocky Balboa has been already had offers for adoption from families. Hannah Sbeghen

WEST Gladstone came in as the worst suburb for animal abuse complaints in the region last year, according to data from the RSPCA.

The RSPCA report reveals that out of the 36 suburbs in the 4680 postcode, 24 had animal abuse complaints in 2017.

The worst offender was West Gladstone with a whopping figure of 40 cruelty complaints.

Clinton came in second on the list with a total of 31 complaints followed by South Gladstone with 29 complaints.

Boyne Island wasn't left off the list either with 20 complaints made.

The report follows a spate of animal abuse cases this month including a dog found with severe chemical burns wandering around in Calliope and two cats washed up dead in a cage in the Calliope River.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said the data related to all complaints of animal cruelty, regardless of the seriousness or type of mistreatment.

RSPCA Gladstone president Nicole Allison said while the statistics surprised her there was a number of factors that pointed to why some suburbs were listed as hot spots.

"I've always been surprised by Clinton,” Ms Allison said.

"It's meant to be a nice area with a lot of families, even I grew up there but we find people complain about neglect cases in Clinton.”

Ms Allison said factor for high complaints was the size of the demographic.

"Clinton is a very big suburb,” she said.

"So with more people there are potentially more cases of complaints.”

Ms Allison said the biggest issue in the hot spot suburbs boiled down to financial stability.

"One thing I can say is that the worst complaint suburbs are usually the ones with people who are struggling with money,” she said.

"I dare say there are more rentals too. We find a lot of people leaving their pets behind because they can't take them to other rentals.

"We always have real estate agents calling us up about that issue, of tenants ditching their pets.”

Ms Allison said at the end of the day most abuse cases were financially linked due to family stress or housing.

"having no money makes people angry and they lash out at family and pets," she said.

"Towards December there is a big spike in for domestic and family abuse with more animals coming in.”