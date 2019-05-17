REVEALED: Gladstone streets targeted by thieves this week
SUN Valley residents have been the target of thieves in the Gladstone region over the past 10 days.
Five streets in the suburb have reported either burglary or stealing from vehicles.
Police are reminding residents to "lock it or lose it” as property crime has peaked within the past month.
Burglary and stealing from vehicles in the past 10 days:
Auckland St, Gladstone Central
Ormiston St, Clinton
2 x Sun Valley Road, Sun Vallley
Liriope Dr, Kirkwood
Nothling St, New Auckland
Windward Passage, Toolooa
Cupania St, Sun Valley
Aerodrome Rd, Clinton
Pacific Court, Kin Kora
2 x Oxley Drive, South Gladstone
Franmaur St, Sun Valley
2 x Fisher St, West Gladstone
Nuluna Rise, Sun Valley
If you see anything suspicious contact Gladstone Police on 49713222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.