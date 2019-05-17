Menu
TARGETTED: Residents in Sun Valley have been the target of thieves in the past 10 days.
Crime

REVEALED: Gladstone streets targeted by thieves this week

liana walker
by
17th May 2019 2:44 PM
SUN Valley residents have been the target of thieves in the Gladstone region over the past 10 days.

Five streets in the suburb have reported either burglary or stealing from vehicles.

Police are reminding residents to "lock it or lose it” as property crime has peaked within the past month.

Burglary and stealing from vehicles in the past 10 days:

Auckland St, Gladstone Central

Ormiston St, Clinton

2 x Sun Valley Road, Sun Vallley

Liriope Dr, Kirkwood

Nothling St, New Auckland

Windward Passage, Toolooa

Cupania St, Sun Valley

Aerodrome Rd, Clinton

Pacific Court, Kin Kora

2 x Oxley Drive, South Gladstone

Franmaur St, Sun Valley

2 x Fisher St, West Gladstone

Nuluna Rise, Sun Valley

If you see anything suspicious contact Gladstone Police on 49713222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Gladstone Observer

