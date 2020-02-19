REVEALED: Gladstone schools that improved last decade

Most Gladstone schools improved their OPs over 10 years

AS QUEENSLAND schools begin following the new ATAR system, data has revealed which schools improved in the last decade of the OP system.

Data from the Queensland Curriculum Authority shows Toolooa State High School improved the most across Gladstone, increasing the number of OP 1-5s by 14.29 percentage points from 2009 to 2019.

Last year, 28.57 per cent of the school’s eligible students received an OP 1-5, and only 14.49% per cent received the same in 2009.

Chanel College and Tannum Sands State High School also saw improvements.

In 2019, 17.65 per cent of Chanel students scored in the top five bandwidths, a 3.85 percentage point increase on 2009 numbers.

Tannum Sands went up 3.92 percentage points in the same period, with 12.75 per cent of OP 1-5s in 2009 compared to 16.67 per cent in 2019.

Gladstone State High School was the outlier in the data, recording a 4.62 percentage point decline over the decade.

In 2009, the school saw 11.94 per cent of eligible students receive an OP1-5, but only 7.32 per cent in 2019.

This year’s seniors will be the first to receive an ATAR and Toolooa State High principal Justin Harrison said so far, outcomes were looking positive.

Schools with fewer than 10 students who received an OP and s chools that were not included in the 2009 QCAA Year 12 outcomes data have not been included.