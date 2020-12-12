REVEALED: Gladstone schools with highest suspensions
MORE than 2064 school suspensions were handed to Gladstone State High School students in the past five years, recent data has shown.
New data released this week revealed three Gladstone schools had more than 1000 suspensions, with some ranging from exclusion to cancellation.
Gladstone State High School reported some of the highest rates of suspension across the board at 2064 incidents including 1815 short suspensions, 116 long suspensions, 72 exlusions and 61 cancellations.
Toolooa State High School followed closely behind recording 1674 school suspensions.
Tannum Sands State High School had 1023 school suspensions.
A Department of Education spokesman said Queensland schools had high expectations for positive and respectful behaviour from all students and adults.
The spokesman said year-to-year fluctuations in school disciplinary figures were expected.
He said this was due to changes in school management, the implementation of alternative behaviour strategies, changes in behaviour expectations, fluctuations in enrolments and changing student behaviour.
SCHOOLS BREAKDOWN
Gladstone State High School
Suspensions 2064
Short suspensions 1815
Long suspensions 116
Exclusion 72
Cancellaiton 61
Toolooa State High School
Suspension 1674
Tannum Sands State High School
Suspension 1023
Kin Kora State School
Suspension 538
Rosedale State School
Suspension 455
Clinton State School
Suspension 332
Calliope State School
Suspension 239
Gladstone West State School
Suspension 239
Short suspension 238
Long suspension 1
Gladstone South State School
Suspension 160
Short suspension 157
Long suspension 2
Exclusion 1
Gladstone Central State School
Suspension 110
Short suspension 110
Agnes Water State Schoo l
Suspension 101
Tannum Sands State School
Suspension 89
Rosella Park School
Suspension 74
Miriam Vale State School
Suspension 65
Boyne Island State School
Suspension 47
Mount Larcom State School
Suspension 25
Lowmead State School
Suspension 14
Benaraby State School
Suspension 8
Ambrose State School
Suspension 7
Bororen State School
Suspension 5
Yarwun State School
Suspension 3
Builyan State School
Suspension 1
Nagoorin State School
Suspension 1
Wartburg State School
Suspension 1