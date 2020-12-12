REVEALED: Gladstone schools with highest suspensions

New data revealed three Gladstone schools had more than 1000 suspensions, with some ranging from exclusion to cancellation.

MORE than 2064 school suspensions were handed to Gladstone State High School students in the past five years, recent data has shown.

Gladstone State High School reported some of the highest rates of suspension across the board at 2064 incidents including 1815 short suspensions, 116 long suspensions, 72 exlusions and 61 cancellations.

Toolooa State High School followed closely behind recording 1674 school suspensions.

Tannum Sands State High School had 1023 school suspensions.

A Department of Education spokesman said Queensland schools had high expectations for positive and respectful behaviour from all students and adults.

The spokesman said year-to-year fluctuations in school disciplinary figures were expected.

He said this was due to changes in school management, the implementation of alternative behaviour strategies, changes in behaviour expectations, fluctuations in enrolments and changing student behaviour.

SCHOOLS BREAKDOWN

Gladstone State High School

Suspensions 2064

Short suspensions 1815

Long suspensions 116

Exclusion 72

Cancellaiton 61

Toolooa State High School

Suspension 1674

Tannum Sands State High School

Suspension 1023

Kin Kora State School

Suspension 538

Rosedale State School

Suspension 455

Clinton State School

Suspension 332

Calliope State School

Suspension 239

Gladstone West State School

Suspension 239

Short suspension 238

Long suspension 1

Gladstone South State School

Suspension 160

Short suspension 157

Long suspension 2

Exclusion 1

Gladstone Central State School

Suspension 110

Short suspension 110

Agnes Water State Schoo l

Suspension 101

Tannum Sands State School

Suspension 89

Rosella Park School

Suspension 74

Miriam Vale State School

Suspension 65

Boyne Island State School

Suspension 47

Mount Larcom State School

Suspension 25

Lowmead State School

Suspension 14

Benaraby State School

Suspension 8

Ambrose State School

Suspension 7

Bororen State School

Suspension 5

Yarwun State School

Suspension 3

Builyan State School

Suspension 1

Nagoorin State School

Suspension 1

Wartburg State School

Suspension 1