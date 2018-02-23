REVEALED: Gladstone schools' suspension, expulsion rates

The expulsion and suspension rates at Gladstone region schools have been revealed.

MORE than 300 suspensions of up to ten days were handed to Gladstone State High School students last year, the highest figure out of all the region's state schools.

The school also had the highest number of long suspensions, between 11 and 20 days, with 30 being dealt out to students.

Verbal or non verbal misconduct was the reason for 94 short suspensions.

In 2017 Toolooa State High School expelled 17 students, the highest number of expulsions at a Gladstone region state school.

Of those, three students were expelled for misconduct involving an illicit substance, and 12 were expelled for conduct prejudicial to the "good order and management" of the school.

The document detailing the disciplinary action was obtained under RTI by Nine News Queensland.

Across the state more than 75,000 suspensions were handed out.

SCHOOLS BREAKDOWN

Gladstone State High School:

Expulsions: 11

Long suspensions: 30

Short suspensions: 327

Toolooa State High School:

Expulsions: 18

Long suspensions: 18

Short suspensions: 267

Tannum Sands State High School:

Expulsions: 7

Long suspensions: 6

Short suspensions: 230

Kin Kora State School

Expulsions: 1

Long suspensions: 4

Short suspensions: 123

Clinton State School:

Short suspensions: 52

Gladstone South State School:

Expulsions: 1

Long suspensions: 2

Short suspensions: 48

Gladstone West State School:

Short suspensions: 45

Calliope State School:

Expulsions: 1

Long suspensions: 1

Short suspensions: 34

Gladstone Central State School:

Short suspensions: 19

Tannum Sands State School:

Short suspensions: 25

Miriam Vale State School:

Short suspensions: 22

Boyne Island State School:

Short suspensions: 5

Bororen State School:

Short suspensions: 3