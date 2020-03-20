REVEALED: Gladstone hairdresser takes the crown

Crown2Reign Michelle Eaton wins Best Hairdresser for the third-time in a row

MICHELLE Eaton is a cut above the rest, claiming top spot in The Observer’s best hairdresser poll.

Earlier in the week, The Observer asked readers to vote on who they thought was the best hairdresser in the region, and claiming more than half the votes was Crown2Reign’s Ms Eaton.

Ms Eaton was “ecstatic” she won the poll for the third time.

“It’s delightful news … I would be nothing without my clients,” she said.

Ms Eaton said the secret to being a good hairdresser was having passion for what you do.

“Honestly we live and breathe hairdressing,” she said.

“We love our job, we love making our clients feel good.”

POLL RESULTS

Here’s who The Observer’s readers think are the best hairdressers in Gladstone.

WINNER: Michelle Eaton, Crown2Reign 22%

RUNNER UPS: Omega Salon – Josh 14%, Halo Hair – Jade Jones 13%, Hair by Studio B- Kym Manning 9%, 22 Hair Lane – Leisa Eddy 8%