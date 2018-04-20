Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Regional Council said China's ban on importing foreign waste has minimal impact on the region.
Gladstone Regional Council said China's ban on importing foreign waste has minimal impact on the region.
Council News

REVEALED: How Gladstone will handle recycling woes

Tegan Annett
by
20th Apr 2018 4:30 AM

THE Gladstone Regional Council will not follow a south Queensland council's move to dump recyclable waste in landfill in the near future.

The Ipswich Council announced on Wednesday all recycling would be sent to landfill as it tried to grapple with China's ban on imported recyclable products.

But China's restrictions will have minimal impact on Gladstone, Rockhampton, Livingstone and Central Highland councils until December 2019, because of the council's recycling contract with Orora.

A council spokesperson said Orora had a sales model that places a greater emphasis on the Australian market and was less reliant on sales to China.

"However, it is likely that there will be future effects that will need to be factored into council's recycling service plans and council will address those issues as they arise," they said.

"At this time council has no intention to conclude its domestic, commercial and industrial recycling services and is, in fact, continually working towards achieving greater environmental and financial sustainability within its processes."

The spokesperson said the local government impact from China's waste decision would vary based on the sales models with Queensland councils' contractors.

The Ipswich Council was notified by its recycling contractors it would have to pay an extra $2million each year for recycling to continue - which could have led to a rate rise of between 1.5 and 2 per cent.

The contamination level of the city's recyclables was also branded unacceptably high, with about half of everything collected from yellow bins deemed non-recyclable.

The Local Government Association of Queensland has warned Ipswich would be the first of many to go down this path amid concerns about the cost of recycling.

Related Items

china ban gladstone regional council landfill recycling
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Credible' sighting gives rescue operation new focus

    'Credible' sighting gives rescue operation new focus

    Breaking A JET and ten rescue helicopters will continue the desperate search for a 78-year-old pilot and a gyrocopter on Friday.

    Resort developer appeals council's rejection in Qld court

    Resort developer appeals council's rejection in Qld court

    Council News Developer challenges council's project rejection.

    • 20th Apr 2018 4:30 AM
    Your one minute guide to what's on

    Your one minute guide to what's on

    News Music, art, markets and fashion - it's all happening Gladstone.

    • 20th Apr 2018 4:30 AM
    Hard work recognised at CQUniversity graduation ceremony

    Hard work recognised at CQUniversity graduation ceremony

    News Jesse Lord takes out the top honour.

    • 20th Apr 2018 4:30 AM

    Local Partners