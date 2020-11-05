REVEALED: Gladstone campsites booking out for Christmas

Tent on the beach at sunset, hammock hanging on trees, no people

WITH Christmas holidays now just weeks away, campsites around Gladstone are filling up fast with some sites already at 100 per cent capacity.

A Queensland Department of Environment and Science spokeswoman said of the many camping facilities near and around Gladstone some were filling out in part due to reduced COVID numbers.

Between December 25 and January 3, in Deepwater National Park, the Wreck Rock camping area with 100 sites is completely booked.

Also in Deepwater, Middle Rock camping area, which has a capacity of 90 sites has 81 bookings making it 90 per cent full.

Nearby Eurimbula National Park’s Eurimbula Creek campsite is 79 per cent booked, with 134 bookings out of a total 170 sites available.

Middle Creek camping area, also in Eurimbula National Park, is 67 per cent booked, with 81 bookings of a total 120 sites.

Curtis Island National Park’s Joey Lees camping area has a total capacity of 300 and has 197 bookings already, making it almost 66 per cent full.

Kroombit Tops National Park’s Razorback camping area is 50 per cent booked, with 10 sites taken out of 20.

Further north in the Keppel Bay Islands National Park, Conical Island camping area has 32 bookings of 60 capacity, which is 53 per cent booked, Humpy Island camping area has 357 bookings, out of 600 total, which is 59.5 per cent booked. Miall Island camping area is at 60 per cent capacity.

“These are the most heavily booked sites but there are many others, such as Bulburin bush camping, North Keppel Island Considine Beach, and Mouth of Baffle Creek Conservation Park, which still have plenty of sites available,” the department spokeswoman said.

“The popularity of Queensland national parks is at record levels, and anyone considering camping during the upcoming Christmas school holidays is advised to book early to be assured of a spot to pitch their tent.”

Throughout Queensland there are 1050 national parks, marine parks, state forests and other protected areas.

Principal Ranger Steve Hoseck said the upcoming holidays were a chance for families to “think outside” and do something different.

“Camping in our parks and forests is a bargain at $6.65 per person per night,” Mr Hoseck said.

“If you enjoy sea views, listening to the sounds of the rainforest, or gazing at the stars, camping is the way to go.

“The best way to experience our beautiful landscapes and see native wildlife is to pitch a tent, roll out a swag or pop up a trailer.”

All visitors require a COVID-19 Restricted Area Access Authority to enter the Restricted Access Area unless exempt.

The Department of Environment and Science encourages all Queenslanders to check the park

alerts website before leaving home to ensure they are equipped with up-to-date information.

visit https://parks.des.qld.gov.au/park-alerts/