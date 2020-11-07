REVEALED: Gladdy pub with the best meal

Dicey's Bar and Grill head chef Nathan Brown said customers favourite meals where the chicken parmis and rack of ribs.

A GREAT atmosphere, good food culture and a loyal fan base is how one Gladstone pub took away the title for best pub meal in the region.

Last week, The Observer put the call-out to find Gladstone's Best Pub Meal, and Dicey's Bar And Grill won 15 votes out of 34, making up 44 per cent of the poll.

Venue manager Johannes Noordermeer said staff was always trying to give customers the best value.

"I think it's the pub atmosphere and the good food culture we've got here," Mr Noordermeer said.

"We have been doing this a long time, we know what works and we try to give customers what they want."

Mr Noordermeer, who has managed the venue for eight years, said the decade-old pub had a loyal fan base.

"I think dicey's customers are very good customers," he said.

"We did really well during COVID-19, we got onto the takeaway straight away.

"During that period and it showed us how loyal our customers were.

"Every time they came in and ordered takeaway just to support us. We will never forget that."

Head chef Nathan Brown said the most popular pub meals customers ordered was Dicey's famous rack of ribs, and huge chicken parmigianas, and schnitzels.

"We're always listening to our customers to see what they want and we try to incorporate it into the menu," Mr Brown said.

"It's good to get the feedback, I think we do our meals right.

"Thank you to everyone who voted for us."