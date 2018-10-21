Menu
BIG IDEAS: Parks and Conservation Senior Coordinator Barry Meiring overseeing the latest gardens expansion plan earlier this year.
News

REVEALED: Future plan for one of Gladstone's best attraction

Matt Taylor
by
21st Oct 2018 8:06 AM
THE Tondoon Gardens birthday week is not only an opportunity to celebrate the area's past glories but also to look forward to its strong and ever-growing future.

The facility is continuing to expand, with stage one of the Tondoon Demonstration Gardens already finished.

The area, being erected on the opposite side of the lake, will make way for Central Queensland's first official bonsai house - to be maintained by the newly formed Friends of Bonsai Group.

Overlooking the lake at the centre of the gardens, the area is expected to become a popular place for hosting events and functions.

Gladstone Regional Council has a number of other future plans for the facility, including an organic garden area, formal and informal demonstration gardens and The Pacific Flora Link Garden.

Councillor Rick Hansen said continuing to develop the area was a no-brainer.

"The future for the gardens is very exciting with not only current displays being enhanced, but the commencement of the Tondoon Demonstration Gardens," he said.

"Future developments will include an Organic Garden section, Courtyard Gardens and formal demonstration gardens.

"The future is indeed bright for the city's icon."

Gladstone Observer

