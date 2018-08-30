REVEALED: NAPLAN results for every Gladstone school

CATCHING UP: Gladstone Region schools score below the state average in most NAPLAN tests for younger grades, but outpace the rest of the state in Year 9.

CATCHING UP: Gladstone Region schools score below the state average in most NAPLAN tests for younger grades, but outpace the rest of the state in Year 9. File photo

GLADSTONE Region students in Years 3, 5 and 7 are performing below the state average across key literacy and numeracy measurements, new figures have revealed.

The Observer's analysis of preliminary NAPLAN 2018 test scores released on Tuesday shows students at the average Gladstone Region school scored below the state average on 14 of 15 tests administered across the three grades.

But Gladstone students appear to rally by Year 9, with our average Year 9 cohort performing better than the state average across all five literacy and numeracy tests.

Students who sat the controversial nation-wide exams in May were tested on reading, writing, spelling, grammar and punctuation, and numeracy across the four year levels.

Several schools dominated the results, with Benaraby State School coming out on top in seven of the 10 tests administered to primary school students, including all five Year 3 tests.

Private schools Trinity College, Discovery Christian College and Faith Baptist Christian School each recorded three top scores across later year levels.

Tannum Sands State School scored well on Year 5 grammar and punctuation, while Mount Larcom State School came out on top for Year 9 writing, with a score well above the Queensland average.

>> NOTE: Scroll down for full results and a list of Gladstone's top-scoring schools

Education Minister Grace Grace. Photo AAP/ Ric Frearson

State Education Minister Grace Grace said writing results were down again this year for all ages across the country.

"We need to work out why we're seeing this ongoing, nationwide decline and (figure out) what we can do to arrest and reverse it," she said.

"This is another good reason why my ongoing calls for a national, comprehensive review (of NAPLAN) are warranted, particularly in the area of writing."

But CQUniversity professor Ken Purnell warned against paying too much attention to the results.

He said an obsession with standardised testing was leading schools to narrow the focus of their curricula, whereas literacy and numeracy were actually best learnt in meaningful contexts.

Huge resources were now being spent on maintaining results that had "pretty much flat-lined" for no real benefit, Prof Purnell said.

NAPLAN SKEPTIC: Professor Ken Purnell is warning against too much stock being put in standardised test results. Contributed

"There is a huge opportunity cost: might the money be spent better in education?" he asked.

"And might teachers' time be more gainfully used to optimise learning instead of preparedness for the test?"

Prof Purnell said the stress placed on students, teachers, schools, parents and carers by the NAPLAN regime not only impeded test performances but had "lasting impacts... on (students') creativity and capabilities for innovation".

"There are examples of high achievers such as a current Year 7 girl getting A grades and performing at Year 9 level but 'freaked out' that NAPLAN results may affect her chances to be a vet," he said.

"The investment (in NAPLAN) will be ongoing for a couple of decades until later folks think: Why are we really doing this? What is it showing or not showing us?

"We already pretty much know the results and trends before the students sit them."

TABLE | 2018 NAPLAN test results: Gladstone Region (best viewed on a desktop PC)

*Note: Schools' results have not been recorded if there were fewer than five students tested, if the school was exempt, or if there were no students in the year level.

HIGHLIGHTS | Top-scoring Gladstone Region schools, 2018

Year 3

Reading: Benaraby State School (481)

Writing: Benaraby State School (465)

Spelling: Benaraby State School (474)

Grammar & Punctuation: Benaraby State School (498)

Numeracy: Benaraby State School (478)

Year 5

Reading: Discovery Christian College (571)

Writing: St Francis Catholic Primary School (490)

Spelling: Benaraby State School (530)

Grammar & Punctuation: Tannum Sands State School (534)

Numeracy: Benaraby State School (544)

Year 7

Reading: Discovery Christian College (558)

Writing: Trinity College (510)

Spelling: Trinity College (559)

Grammar & Punctuation: Mount Larcom State School (570)

Numeracy: Trinity College (561)

Year 9

Reading: Faith Baptist Christian School (616)

Writing: Mount Larcom State School (549)

Spelling: Faith Baptist Christian School (650)

Grammar & Punctuation: Faith Baptist Christian School (664)

Numeracy: Discovery Christian College (635)