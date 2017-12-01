REVEALED: East Shores Stage 1B to feature floating pool

THE Gladstone Ports Corporation is forging ahead with its $29.5 million foreshore redevelopment, with the unveiling of its vision for East Shores Stage 1B.

The GPC initiative will be an extension of the award-winning East Shores precinct, which has delighted thousands of families both living in and visiting the region.

East Shores Stage 1B will continue to deliver a unique and memorable experience.

Initial concepts centre around the creation of an amphitheatre, outdoor cinema, waterfront café, interpretative centre, fitness hub and - the highlight - a floating ferry barge with a pool.

Photos View Photo Gallery

GPC Chairman Leo Zussino says it will be the first of its kind in Australia.

"We are extremely excited to be delivering a world class experience to the Gladstone community,” Mr Zussino said.

"The floating ferry transfer pontoon offers 270 degree views of the harbour, a public promenade and a state of the art pool.

"It's also perfectly positioned for our cruise ship visitors to jump on board a boat tour and explore Gladstone's beautiful waterways.”

An industrial-themed cruise ship terminal will take shape next door, to cater for the rapidly expanding cruise industry in the region.

"Conveyors will be kept and incorporated into the design to pay homage to the rich industrial heritage of the site,” Mr Zussino said.

"It will help ensure visitors' first impressions of Gladstone are of a strong, industrial city, with a world class port, pristine marine environment and welcoming community.”

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher says the State Government-backed project will help stimulate the region's economy.

"East Shores Stage 1B will create around 100 jobs during construction, as well as employment opportunities at its completion, through the café, ferry barge and cruise terminal,” Mr Butcher said.

"GPC also recognises the importance of prioritising local contractors, and has committed to ensuring the majority of work is fulfilled from within the Gladstone region.”