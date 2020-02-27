REVEALED: Drug hot spots in Gladstone

CRIME HOT SPOTS: Police data has revealed where and when drug offences are occurring. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News

NEW police data has revealed where and when drug offences are occurring within the Gladstone region.

In the past quarter, Queensland police have charged people 211 in the Gladstone local government area.

Drug offences are the second most common for the region following theft.

Data shows most charges are handed down between 9 to 11am, followed by 8pm and 5pm.

Thursday is the most common day of the week for charges, with 45 charges followed by 39 on a Wednesday.

In December there were 76 offences, 61 in January and 51 in February so far.

Hot spots in the region were West Gladstone, Tannum Sands, Clinton and Gladstone Central.

The streets with the most offences include eight charges on Hampton Dr, Tannum Sands, seven on Pashley St, Clinton and four on Ailsa St, West Gladstone, Goondoon St, Gladstone and Yaroon St, Gladstone.

Offences by suburbs:

West Gladstone 27

Tannum Sands: 22

Clinton: 22

Gladstone Central: 21

South Gladstone: 19

Boyne Island: 15

New Auckland: 13

Calliope: 10

Barney Point: 9

Glen Eden: 8

Toolooa: 7

Kirkwood: 4

Callemondah: 4

Mount Maria: 4

Kin Kora: 3

Benaraby: 3

Agnes Water: 2

Telina: 2

Sun Valley: 2