Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Viral fragments of SARS-CoV-2 have been confirmed in sewage during recent routine testing at the Emerald South wastewater treatment plant.
Viral fragments of SARS-CoV-2 have been confirmed in sewage during recent routine testing at the Emerald South wastewater treatment plant.
News

Revealed: Covid fragments found in wastewater at Emerald

Kristen Booth
29th May 2021 3:30 PM

CQ Health revealed on Friday that fragments of a coronavirus strain had been found in Emerald sewage.

Viral fragments of SARS-CoV-2 have been confirmed in sewage during recent routine testing at the Emerald South wastewater treatment plant.

“The fragments could either indicate the presence of an undiagnosed case of COVID-19 in the community or that a case who is no longer infectious is still shedding fragments of the virus,” a statement revealed.

CQ Health advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

“We encourage people from Emerald to get tested for COVID-19 if they have any symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19,” CQ Health stated.

Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, diarrhoea, nausea or vomiting, and loss of taste or smell.

Find your nearest testing clinic here at or chat to the bot here.

Originally published as Revealed: Covid fragments found in wastewater at Emerald

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cafe raises money for Boyne Island mum with cancer

        Premium Content Cafe raises money for Boyne Island mum with cancer

        Community A Tannum Sands cafe is the latest to join a community-wide effort to rally behind a Boyne Island mum facing financial and health hardships.

        1770 festival labelled great success

        Premium Content 1770 festival labelled great success

        News The 2021 Seventeen-Seventy Festival was labelled a “great success” after the event...

        Revealed: 87-year-old cafe wins Gladstone’s best burger

        Premium Content Revealed: 87-year-old cafe wins Gladstone’s best burger

        News “We try and make sure the food we put out, that we would be happy with it.”

        Gladstone MP slams opposition on Callide Dam

        Premium Content Gladstone MP slams opposition on Callide Dam

        Politics “What we need to do is concentrate on fixing this wall, these gates in Biloela and...