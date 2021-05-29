Revealed: Covid fragments found in wastewater at Emerald

Viral fragments of SARS-CoV-2 have been confirmed in sewage during recent routine testing at the Emerald South wastewater treatment plant.

Viral fragments of SARS-CoV-2 have been confirmed in sewage during recent routine testing at the Emerald South wastewater treatment plant.

CQ Health revealed on Friday that fragments of a coronavirus strain had been found in Emerald sewage.

“The fragments could either indicate the presence of an undiagnosed case of COVID-19 in the community or that a case who is no longer infectious is still shedding fragments of the virus,” a statement revealed.

CQ Health advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

“We encourage people from Emerald to get tested for COVID-19 if they have any symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19,” CQ Health stated.

Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, diarrhoea, nausea or vomiting, and loss of taste or smell.

Find your nearest testing clinic here at or chat to the bot here.

