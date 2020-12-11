REVEALED: Council’s plan to save Wild Cattle Island

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said GRC was is in the process of completing a Coastal Hazard Adaptation Strategy that has been funded by the Queensland Government.

EROSION is slowly claiming one of the Gladstone region’s crowning jewels.

Photos sent in from an Observer reader clearly displayed the natural phenomenon taking place at Boyne Island, with Gladstone Regional Council responding quickly to the photographs.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said GRC was is in the process of completing a Coastal Hazard Adaptation Strategy that had been funded by the Queensland Government.

“This strategy is a region-wide review of current and future coastal hazard impacts and provides recommendations to direct adaptation efforts for council and land owners in the region to respond,” Cr Burnett said.

“The draft strategy is in the final stages of review prior to the release for public exhibition soon. The draft strategy breaks the region down into eight reporting regions, with a reporting region specific for Boyne Island and Tannum Sands.

“The draft strategy captures known erosion hotspot risks at the mouth of Wild Cattle Creek and Boyne River and details mitigation options and future adaptation pathways to manage impact to build and natural assets over the long term.”

With Wild Cattle Island now at the mercy of erosion thanks to unseasonal weather conditions and heavy winds, Cr Burnett had some advice for residents and tourists in order to preserve it.

“Avoiding activities that disturb sand dunes and coastal vegetation will help to reduce the impact of erosion on Wild Cattle Island,” he said.

“Avoiding activities that disturb mangroves, turtle nesting beaches and fish habitat areas will help to reduce impacts to environmental values that may be put under stress by coastal erosion processes in this location.”

Cr Burnett invited everyone in the community with a concern or interest in managing coastal hazards to review the draft strategy during the public exhibition period.

“A media release, social media update and communication with community stakeholders that have participated in the draft strategy development will occur,” he said.

