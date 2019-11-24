REVEALED: Councillors re-nominating for 2020 election

Miriam Vale State School students (L to R rear) Jamie Marriage, Matthew Smith, Robbie Farrell, Russell Jansson (teacher), Sam Munro and (L to R front) Jack Green, Kane Otto, Grace Dingle and Casey Robertson with Gladstone region councillors Kahn Goodluck, Glenn Churchill, Desley O'Grady, mayor Matt Burnett, Natalia Muszkat, Rick Hansen, Chris Trevor and Peter Masters at Gladstone Regional Council

MOST councillors have committed to throwing their hats in the ring when residents head to the polls in March.

The Local Government general elections, held every four years, for all 77 Queensland councils, will take place on March 20.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett has confirmed he will run again as mayor and six of the nine councillors will have their names on the ballot paper.

Councillor PJ Sobhanian will not recontest for the council.

Announcing via Facebook, Cr Sobhanian said being a councillor had been a "very successful journey" and thanked fellow councillors and council colleagues.

Deputy mayor Chris Trevor and councillor Peter Masters would not confirm to The Observer if they would run.

Cr Trevor and Cr Masters plan to make a decision after speaking with family over the Christmas and New Year period.

By-election candidate and Boyne Valley resident Mark McLachlan will nominate, along with councillors Glenn Churchill, Rick Hansen, Desley O'Grady, Natalia Muszkat and Kahn Goodluck.

The Notice of Election will be published early 2020 and nominations will be open for about two weeks.

Cr Trevor said he was aware of other residents interested in nominating.

"I've encouraged all of those people to go for it," Cr Trevor said.

"It's an honourable thing to do … All of them have been community-focused people."

It will be the second election that Cr Burnett will nominate as mayor after he contested the position against former mayor Gail Sellers in 2016.

Cr Burnett said during his first term as mayor he was focused on a long-term vision for the council.

This included the organisational restructure, which Cr Burnett said allowed departments to work together easily and improved asset management.

Cr Burnett said a highlight from the past four years was reducing debt by $50 million and bringing new events to the region including the Titans vs Manly NRL match and Luminous.

"Things will get bigger and better because I want our community to have things that other cities have," Cr Burnett said.

"We have to pay for these things but I'm trying every possible opportunity to get these events funded by sponsors or to get support from Tourism Events Queensland."

Cr Burnett, who was age 25 when he was elected as a Gladstone Regional Council councillor in 2000, said being involved in local government was challenging because "you can't please everyone".

"I've loved every minute of it but there's been times where it's stressful because you can't come into this role and make everyone happy," he said.

"The one thing I say to every candidate is you need to have the best for the community at heart."

Earlier this month Queensland Government announced candidates must complete a candidate training course for the 2020 local government elections.

The course has three modules, which cover topics including obligations as a candidate and councillor.

Visit dlgrma.qld.gov.au