REVEALED: Gladstone council candidates for 2020 election
Nominations have closed and the field is confirmed for Gladstone's 2020 council elections.
It's a two horse race for the position of mayor between incumbent Matt Burnett and Gladstone business owner Michael Fearns.
All but two sitting councillors have nominated to run again, with Peters Masters and PJ Sobhanian electing not to go for another term.
Early voting begins from March 16 and the election day will be held on March 28.
There are a total of 21 candidates vying for nine available positions.
Putting their hat in the ring are:
BEALE, Kyle (Ocka)
BRANTHWAITE, Darryl
CAMERON, Chris
CHURCHILL, Glenn
EARNSHAW, Gordon
FLEMING, Phil
GLEIXNER, Dominique
GOODLUCK, Kahn
HANSEN, Rick
KEATING, Janine
MAY, Lorraine (Lori)
MCAULLAY, Mick
MCLACHLAN, Mark
MUSZKAT, Natalia
O'GRADY, Desley
PUKU, Jordan Ryan
RAMOS, Rio
SPENCER, Vickie
TOMSETT, Craig
TREVOR, Chris (CT)
WAGNER, Michelle