REVEALED: CBSQ tournament livestream schedule

Some of Australia’s best young talent will be on show this week as teams from across the state do battle in The Champion Basketball School of Queensland tournament.

Some of Australia’s best young talent will be on show this week as teams from across the state do battle in The Champion Basketball School of Queensland tournament.

Some of Australia's best young talent will be on show this week as teams from across the state do battle in The Champion Basketball School of Queensland tournament.

Played at Logan Metro Indoor Sports Centre as well as Cornubia Park Sports Centre and Auchenflower Stadium from Thursday to Sunday, the premiere school tournament of the year will be broadcasted to thousands with this site to livestream round robin games and finals.

Ignatius Park College celebrate the 2019 CBSQ championship.

The livestream will include matches on the showcourt at Logan Metro Indoor Sports Centre from 8am to 6pm every day, right up until the Division 1 grand finals on Sunday afternoon.

In the boys competition, Townsville's Ignatius Park College will be looking to defend their title while Hillcrest Christian College are aiming for consecutive championships in the women's competition.

Hillcrest Christian College celebrate the 2019 CBSQ championship.

See the full streaming schedule below.

CBSQ LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

Thursday:

Girls Championship Division - Marsden SHS v Sheldon College, 8am

Boys Championship Division - Brisbane Boys' College v Varsity College, 9.30am

Boys Championship Division - St James College v Nudgee College, 12.30pm

Girls Championship Division - St Patrick's Mackay v Marsden SHS, 2pm

Girls Championship Division - All Hallows' School v St James College, 3.30pm

Boys Championship Division - Hillcrest Christian College v Ipswich Grammar, 5pm

Friday:

Boys Championship Division - Churchie v Toowoomba Grammar School, 8am

Girls Championship Division - St Margaret Mary's College v Mountain Creek SHS, 9.30am

Boys Championship Division - Matthew Flinders Anglican College v Marsden SHS, 11am

Boys Championship Division - TSS v Ipswich Grammar School, 12.30pm

Girls Championship Division - Crossover 2pm, 3.30pm, 5pm

Saturday:

Girls and Boys Championship Division - Quarterfinals and semi finals

Sunday:

Girls and Boys Championship Division - Placing games and bronze medal playoffs

Girls Championship Division - Gold medal game, 2.15pm

Boys Championship Division - Gold medal game, 4pm