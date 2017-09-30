REVEALED: Cause of massive explosion heard across Gladstone

DO NOT TOUCH: An example of an unexploded marine marker used by the ADF.

THE CAUSE of a loud explosion heard across the Gladstone region last Friday has finally been revealed.

The sound of the explosion, which occurred around 8am, was heard as far south as Beecher, Glen Eden and Gatcombe Head.

Police said the blast was the result of a controlled detonation on Curtis Island - but no further information was available at the time.

Representatives of all three companies operating LNG plants on the island confirmed the industry was not involved.

The Defence Department has now revealed the explosion was the result of a police and Defence Force operation to clear unexploded ordnance discovered on the public beach near Southend.

The object in question was identified as a marine marker - a smoke-and-flame pyrotechnic used for Defence Force training exercises and search and rescue operations.

A Defence Force spokesperson said police requested support from a specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team to assist with disposing of the marker.

"It was deemed unsafe to transport back to the mainland by the available inshore marine rescue boat and therefore was destroyed," the spokesperson said.

"It would not be unusual for a detonation on the western side of Curtis Island to be heard in Gladstone given the topography... sound projected across the Bay would not be attenuated by any obstacle and would also be reflected from Facing and Curtis Island back to the mainland around Gladstone."

The spokesperson said the detonation occurred on an isolated beach approximately 600 metres west of the Curtis Island ferry jetty.

What to do if you discover unexploded ordnance

DO NOT touch, disturb or tamper with the item in any way - even to move it to a 'safe' location.

Carefully not the appearance of the item and the location.

Take a photograph if possible (without further approaching or disturbing the item).

If possible, mark the location so it can be found later.

Inform any property owners, park rangers, contractors, foremen or supervisors of the find.

Inform the police a possible ammunition item has been found.

For more information on unexploded ordnance visit the Defence Force's dedicated website here.