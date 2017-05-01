REVEALED: Bowen basin gas pipeline get green light

A PROPOSED pipeline connecting the resource-rich Bowen Basin and Gladstone is one step closer.

Arrow Energy's 428km Bowen Pipeline, which will deliver coal seam gas from the Bowen Basin fields near Moranbah to Gladstone, will receive its petroleum pipeline licence this week.

Arrow Energy's proposed Bowen Pipeline would connect gas fields in Moranbah to Gladstone. Arrow Energy

The proposed Bowen Pipeline involves constructing a buried high-pressure steel pipeline to transport coal seam gas from the Bowen Basin to a gas hub 22km north-west of Gladstone.

If built, it's hoped it will help supply Gladstone's three Curtis Island LNG export plants, which are under scrutiny over a looming domestic gas shortage.

The Department of Natural Resources and Mines confirmed the PPL was issued on April 28, and the company is expecting an official notice this week.

The approval follows setbacks caused by "production challenges" in the Bowen Basin last year, which delayed both the Bowen Gas Project and the Arrow Bowen Pipeline.

"In the meantime, Arrow has continued to progress project planning and secondary approvals, which included applying for a petroleum pipeline licence and an Environmental Authority for the Arrow Bowen Pipeline," an Arrow Energy spokesperson said.

"Further technical work is currently being undertaken to improve production from parts of the Bowen Basin and impacts on project schedule are not yet known."

Independent energy analysts Energy Quest said the approval was a positive move for the project.

Chief executive officer Dr Graeme Bethune said the ball is now in Arrow's court to determine if it's a financially viable project.

"The environmental approval and licence clears the way, now it's up to Arrow if it's going to go ahead with it," Dr Bethune said.

Despite Moranbah being dubbed as having "resource rich" gas fields, the area isn't connected to the southern gas market.

For years Moranbah's gas production has been piped to Townsville, but none is seen in Gladstone.

Dr Bethune worried the project could only work commercially "at quite high gas prices".

"The main issue is for Arrow to determine if the economics work for this project," he said.

The environmental approval was granted in November 2016 by the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection.

The pipeline and Bowen Gas Project are Arrow's major gas proposals for Queensland, after in January 2015 the company confirmed it would not proceed with a stand-alone Arrow LNG plant on Curtis Island.

Arrow is undertaking technical work at the Moranbah gas fields site, and until that is completed, the company said timing and schedule for the pipeline are unknown.

"Arrow is continuing to progress development options and collaboration discussions with third parties to identify the best option for monetising its gas reserves in both the Surat and Bowen basins," a spokesperson said.