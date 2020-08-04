REVEALED: Blueprints for Biloela’s new $3.5M cop shop

REVEALED: The design of Biloela's new $3.5 policing facility have been made public.

REVEALED: The design of Biloela's new $3.5 policing facility have been made public.

EIGHTEEN police officers will soon strengthen local law enforcement across Biloela following the completion of a new $3.5 million policing facility next year.

Joined by Deputy Commissioner Paul Taylor, Minister for Police Mark Ryan today announced the news, unveiling both the centre’s design and expected timeline.

The site will provide officers a new interview room, along with major incident and comprehensive training room facilities in a bid to further support operational responses and incident co-ordination.

Under its roof will also sit 13 general duties officers, three Criminal Investigation Branch detectives and two road policing officers when construction is completed in late 2021.

The main construction tender is scheduled to take place during the last quarter of 2020, with work expected to commence in the first quarter of 2021.

13 general duties officers, three Criminal Investigation Branch detectives and two road policing officers will use the facility following its completion.

Minister Ryan explained the new facility was commissioned to better support the area’s long-term law enforcement efforts.

“The Queensland Police Service is truly world class, and our hardworking officers deserve the best,” he said.

“This state-of-the-art facility is currently in the design stage, with a temporary facility to be used during construction of the new facility so police can continue serving the people of Biloela,” he said.

It is further expected the multimillion-dollar facility will reinforce both community safety and a boost in the local constructions job market.

“Our police have been on the frontline protecting Queenslanders during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

READ MORE: Find out how many new police recruits will hit CQ streets

READ MORE: Farewell to Sergeant Greg Caletti after 40 years in blue

Deputy Commissioner Paul Taylor says the new facility will offer a welcome boost to Biloela’s local construction job market.

“Because of this, the Palaszczuk Government can focus on rebuilding our economy.”

“The global economy has been affected by this pandemic, but we’re getting on with the job of investing in Queensland communities,” said Minster Ryan.

He added regional infrastructure projects similar to the facility acted as the vital cornerstone to the state’s overall plans to Unite and Recover for Queensland jobs.

Deputy Commissioner Taylor revealed the new development would see state-of-the-art accommodation available to support frontline, road policing and investigative police.

“The new design and modern build will greatly enhance the environment in which QPS members work and the way police deliver their services to the Biloela community.

“I would like to take this opportunity to recognise the work our police officers do here in Biloela to continually make this part of the state a safe and wonderful place to live and visit.”