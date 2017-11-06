News

REVEALED: Betting odds for region's state election runners

The odds of Glenn Butcher retaining his Gladstone seat for the state election are paying less than Winx winning the Cox Plate and Stu taking out the 2017 Bachelorette.
The odds of Glenn Butcher retaining his Gladstone seat for the state election are paying less than Winx winning the Cox Plate and Stu taking out the 2017 Bachelorette.
Tegan Annett
by

THE odds of Glenn Butcher retaining his state seat are less than this year's Bachelorette winner - a sure-fire bet in itself.

Sportsbet.com odds for the November 25 state election are $1.04 for the member for Gladstone to retain his seat.

Mr Butcher is paying less than the $1.15 odds 22-time horse race winner Winx was at for its Cox Plate run last weekend, while Bachelorette front-runner Stu was paying $1.22.

The first term MP's odds are even lower than the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate of 1.5 per cent.

One Nation's Gladstone candidate Amy Lohse is the second favourite to take out the seat for Gladstone at $8.

Rockhampton 20-year-old Chay Conaglen is third at $34, and trailing way behind is the Queensland Greens candidate Peta Baker at $51.

Callide

In Callide, which for the first time this year includes Calliope following redistribution changes, the odds are close between the Liberal National Party and One Nation.

The LNP's candidate Colin Boyce is sitting at $1.53, a slight lead in front of One Nation's Sharon Lohse at $2.50.

The Australian Labor Party's odds for Callide candidate Darren Blackwood is $17, while Queensland Greens candidate Jaiben Baker has the same chance as his wife in Gladstone, at $51.

Burnett

Meanwhile the Liberal National Party's Stephen Bennett is paying $1.30 when it comes to whether he will retain his seat of Burnett, which includes Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy.

Coming in second to Mr Bennett is One Nation's Ashley Lynch at $3.40.

The Australian Labor Party, which is yet to announce its candidate for Burnett, is third at $26 and the Greens' Tim Roberts is fourth at $41.

Topics:  queensland election 2017 sportsbet.com.au

Gladstone Observer

Live like a glamazon in these funky glamping teepees

ONCE upon a time camping was all about sandy sheets, mosquitos and a deflated air mattress...not anymore.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

UPDATE: 100+ homes lose power after car crashes into pole

UPDATE: 100+ homes lose power after car crashes into pole

Emergency services have arrived at the scene.

WEATHER WATCH: Possible severe thunderstorms for CQ

WEATHER WATCH: The Bureau of Meteorology predicts Capricornia could possibly receive thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Large areas of the region in forecast firing line

Curtis Island LNG site's hard yards pay off for gas empire

The seven gas turbine generators pictured in the foreground of photo, on APLNG. Photo Contributed

Origin Energy releases its third quarter reporter.

Butler's family business getting bigger and better

Father and son combo Chris (left) and Denis Butler run Butler Fabrications out of Gladstone.

Father and son has taken Butler Fabrication a long way in six years.

Local Partners