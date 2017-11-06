REVEALED: Betting odds for region's state election runners

The odds of Glenn Butcher retaining his Gladstone seat for the state election are paying less than Winx winning the Cox Plate and Stu taking out the 2017 Bachelorette.

The odds of Glenn Butcher retaining his Gladstone seat for the state election are paying less than Winx winning the Cox Plate and Stu taking out the 2017 Bachelorette.

THE odds of Glenn Butcher retaining his state seat are less than this year's Bachelorette winner - a sure-fire bet in itself.

Sportsbet.com odds for the November 25 state election are $1.04 for the member for Gladstone to retain his seat.

Mr Butcher is paying less than the $1.15 odds 22-time horse race winner Winx was at for its Cox Plate run last weekend, while Bachelorette front-runner Stu was paying $1.22.

The first term MP's odds are even lower than the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate of 1.5 per cent.

One Nation's Gladstone candidate Amy Lohse is the second favourite to take out the seat for Gladstone at $8.

Rockhampton 20-year-old Chay Conaglen is third at $34, and trailing way behind is the Queensland Greens candidate Peta Baker at $51.

Callide

In Callide, which for the first time this year includes Calliope following redistribution changes, the odds are close between the Liberal National Party and One Nation.

The LNP's candidate Colin Boyce is sitting at $1.53, a slight lead in front of One Nation's Sharon Lohse at $2.50.

The Australian Labor Party's odds for Callide candidate Darren Blackwood is $17, while Queensland Greens candidate Jaiben Baker has the same chance as his wife in Gladstone, at $51.

Burnett

Meanwhile the Liberal National Party's Stephen Bennett is paying $1.30 when it comes to whether he will retain his seat of Burnett, which includes Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy.

Coming in second to Mr Bennett is One Nation's Ashley Lynch at $3.40.

The Australian Labor Party, which is yet to announce its candidate for Burnett, is third at $26 and the Greens' Tim Roberts is fourth at $41.