REVEALED: Bakery with Gladstone’s favourite pies

Kierah Simpson, Christina Anderson and Hannah Davison are excited about The Family Crust Bakery winning The Observer's Best Pie poll

HARD work and dedication have helped The Family Crust Bakery create a winning pie recipe.

Earlier this week, The Observer put a call-out to our readers to share their favourite place to grab a pie.

Responses came flying in as people detailed the best flavours from the best stores across the region.

And the verdict is in.

More than a quarter of voters say The Family Crust Bakery is home of the best pies in town.

The bakery received 28 per cent of votes and owner Sandy Davison said it was exciting to know people loved their pies.

Ms Davison said the key to their success was all pies were cooked “from the ground up”.

“It literally starts as a bag of flour and the boys do it from scratch,” she said.

“There’s no brought-in pastries, there’s not brought-in anything. They do the whole lot.”

The bakery’s biggest selling flavour is cheese and bacon.

“Or the old boys still like the pie and peas,” Ms Davison said.

“It’s a big seller.”

With all ingredients sourced locally, customers are sure to get a high-quality product.

“The vegetables and all the meat is sourced locally,” Ms Davison said.

The win came as a surprise to the bakery’s staff, who all play a hand in making sure customers have a great experience.

“It is a team effort here,” Ms Davison said.

“We’re a small team and everyone works well together, but the big emphasis is the amount of work the (bakers) put in and their love of their job.”