REVEALED: Australia Day award nominees

GLADSTONE Regional Council has revealed the list of residents who are nominated for the Australia Day 2020 awards.

The awards across eight categories celebrate members of the community who have a consistent record of excellence, have made outstanding achievements in their field, and/or have contributed significantly to the growth and development of sport, community events, arts and cultural life in the region.

The awards will be presented at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens on January 26 from midday.

The following people are nominated:

2020 Citizen of the Year

Alana McMullen

Samuel Johnson and Alana 'Tink' McMullen.

Alana McMullen is the owner and founder of Unique Quality Care, a service dedicated to supporting these people based on their individual needs and goals. During 2019 she also brought Samuel Johnson and the Love Your Sister foundation to Gladstone.

Darryl Branthwaite

Darryl Branthwaite.

Darryl Branthwaite is a proud ambassador for the Gladstone Region helping to raise its profile in the media and other forums. He was a founding member of the Boyne Tannum Hook Up, long standing local businessman, influential in securing the cruise ship trade and has worked with local emergency services.

2020 Young Citizen of the Year

Mariah Byers

Mariah Byers (9) has raised more than $1000 for Quoin Island Turtle Rehabilitation by collecting and recycling plastic.

Nine-year-old Mariah Byers has raised funds for the Quoin Island Turtle Rehabilitation Centre, through recycling bottles and cans.

Thomas Watson

Thomas Watson has developed and facilitated the school bottle exchange program at Miriam Vale State School. Funds raised by the program are used to purchase stainless steel water bottles which are subsidised by up to $3 per bottle

2020 Arts and Culture Award

Katrina Elliott

CCRDFV chairperson sergeant Vicki Dredge and artist Katrina Elliott

Katrina Elliott has brightened up clinical spaces at the Gladstone Hospital, creating a vibrant and engaging atmosphere for everyone.

Under the Trees Music Festival

Cheap Fakes performed at Boyne Island's Under the Trees Music and Arts Festival 2019. Pictured: lead singer Hayden Andrews

The Under the Trees Music Festival staged at Boyne Island celebrates arts and culture in the Gladstone Region. It presents different genres of art and music for visitors to enjoy in an outdoor setting.

20 20 Senior Sportsperson Award

Angela Potter

Angela Potter has been racing BMX competitively for the past five years and in that time has shown great skill and dedication to the sport.

2020 Young Sportsperson Award

Cooper Maitland

BEYOND EXPECTATIONS: Cooper Maitland said all the hard work was well worth it and there's more coming.

Cooper Maitland is a passionate gymnast who has participated in the sport since he was four and achieved regional and state accolades for his abilities. Training 20 hours a week, he has his sights set on becoming a Level 8 and 9 gymnast in 2020.

Dylan Price

Dylan Price wearing his HEAD Tennis attire

Dylan Price has proudly represented the Gladstone Region in tennis and has now returned to the sport after overcoming an injury. During 2019, he won his first open tournament in Rockhampton, followed by numerous regional Junior Development Tournaments and was sponsored by HEAD Tennis.

2020 Sports Official Award

Alex Jeynes

Alex has been a member of Sparks Hockey club since he was four. During this time he has played, umpired and supported fundraising for the club.

Bruce Crow

Bruce is the President of the Gladstone Harbour City BMX Club and Vice President of Central Queensland BMX. He played a significant role in securing funding, designing and building the new Gladstone Harbour City BMX Club facility.

2020 Community Event and Initiative Award

Blue Care Garage Sale

The monthly Blue Care garage sale. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

The Blue Care Garage Sale has grown from a small event started by the Uniting Church into a popular and successful fundraiser for Edenvale Nursing Home.

Coordinated Community Response to Family and Domestic Violence

Coordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence (CCRDFV) chairperson sergeant Vicki Dredge and volunteer Linda Watson

The Coordinated Community Response to Family Violence (CCRFDV) aims to raise the awareness of domestic and family violence by educating the community and providing a coordinated response to those affected.

Gladstone Girl Guides

Gladstone Girl Guides took part in several community events during the year such as helping CQUniversity with seagrass collection on Curtis Island, being represented at the first Healthy Living Expo and running activities at the P&O Cruise Ship markets for children.

Gladstone Hospital Auxiliary- Easter Fashion Parade and Cent Sale

The Gladstone Hospital Auxiliary Annual Easter Fashion Parade and Cent Sale is an iconic event that has been running for 40 years during the Easter Week celebrations. All funds raised go to buying new medical equipment for the Gladstone Hospital

Gladstone Ukulele Club (GUKES)

GRAB YOUR UKE: Gladstone ukulele club meet twice each week for musical fun.

The Gladstone Ukulele Club (GUKES), founded by Rob and Cheryl Hopkins, has significantly developed the musical face of Gladstone by providing both instruction for players and entertainment for the wider community.

Mount Maurice Rural Fire Brigade

Mount Maurice Rural Fire Brigade has been heavily involved in the community over the past 12 months after playing a significant role in controlling and assisting in the 2018 Deepwater and Mount Larcom bushfires.

2020 Community Volunteer Award nominees

Darren Oaky

Darren Oaky is heavily involved in the rural fire service as a Senior Volunteer Firefighter and has been the Mount Maurice Rural Fire Brigade secretary for two years.

Gordon Murdoch

Gordon Murdoch has volunteered with the Queensland Fire Brigade for nearly 30 years. He served for much of that time in the Lowmead Rural Fire Brigade, being on call and at every district fire event.

Jamie Fowler

Jamie Fowler is a Sports Co-ordinator for the Special Olympics Gladstone, where he not only coaches athletes but organises trips away to compete against other Special Olympics Clubs.

Kathryn (Kate) Reilly

Kate Reilly volunteers for numerous organisations and groups in the region including Protect All Children Today (PACT), the Gladstone Literacy Centre, as a Justice of the Peace, Red Cross Gift Wrapping and as a blood donor.

Lindsay Wassell

Lindsay Wassell at the Gladstone Maritime Museum.

Lindsay Wassell volunteers much of his time with the HMAS Gladstone and the Gladstone Maritime History Society. In his role as President of the Gladstone Maritime Museum, he has inspired progress and development of projects.

Mitch Brennan

Miriam Vale Hotel owner Mitch Brennan at the Miriam Vale Hotel.

Mitch Brennan volunteers his time organising the yearly Anzac Day Dawn Service in Miriam Vale, coaching the local football team, the Miriam Vale Magpies, and training boys and girls in boxing as an after-school activity. He also supports, promotes and provides the location for the annual Camp Oven Cook-Off, the Junior Bull Riding and the Wood Chopping events.

Suzanne Neucom

Suzanne Neucom has spent the past 16 years volunteering for Scouts with the Scout Association of Australia Qld Branch - Port Curtis District Scouts, Scout Association of Australia Qld Branch - Lake Awoonga Scout Campsite Executive Committee, Gladstone Gymnastics Club for 25 years, the Zonta Club of Gladstone and Western Suburbs Swimming Club.

Suzie Lawler

Suzie Lawler, applauds her daughter's efforts in the pool at the Asia Pacific Special Olympics in Newcastle. Picture by Peter Lorimer.

As Chair of the Special Olympics Gladstone Club Suzie Lawler was involved in organising Gladstone's biggest unified sporting event between Gladstone Gladiators Swimming Club and Special Olympics during the Special Olympics Gladstone Multi-Sport weekend.