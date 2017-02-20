REVEALED: APLNG's plan for 114 more gas wells

Plans have been submitted to drill for more gas for APLNG's Curtis Island plant and the domestic market.

PLANS for an extra 114 coal seam gas wells to supply Australian Pacific LNG's plant in Gladstone or the domestic market, have been revealed.

The gas would come from new wells that are part of their existing Spring Gully coal seam gas project, which is 70km north-east of Roma.

Production began at the existing site in 2005.

"The project is expected to involve approximately 114 production wells,” the company's submission to the Department of the Environment and Energy.

"The project will not require development of gas processing facilities or water management and treatment infrastructure as gas and CSG water will be directed to existing infrastructure located on PLs 195 and 204 and operated pursuant to approvals for the existing Spring Gully CSG Project.

"The use of existing gas processing and water treatment infrastructure will minimise land disturbance and associated environmental impacts in the project area.”

Issues of gas supply have been brought up continually by industry analysts.

At the start of this month, The Observer reported the Blue Energy December quarter report said the gas shortfall was reaching a "critical” level and the Curtis Island projects could hit a supply shortage by 2019.

"Those businesses reliant on gas as feedstock and did not lock in long term gas supply contracts several years ago, (at lower prices) are now at risk of not being able to secure sufficient long term gas,” the report says.

The company report said new drilling projects need to be made in the next 18 months to combat the shortage.