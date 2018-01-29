REVEALED: Almost 75 per cent of region's adults overweight

Too many adults in the region are overweight or obese.

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

IN A sobering revelation for our region 73.1 per cent of adults are overweight or obese.

The details were released by Cancer Council Queensland after being published in the latest Progress in Australian Regions report.

Cancer Council Queensland chief executive officer Chris McMillan said it was concerning to see rates still rising in some areas and reminded people to put their health first ahead of World Cancer Day on February 4.

"Being obese or overweight can have a detrimental impact on your health and is one of the leading contributors to chronic diseases later in life, including some cancers,” she said.

Ms McMillan said up to one third of all cancer cases could be prevented through healthy lifestyle choices, including eating healthy and exercising regularly.

"Increase your intake of fruit and vegetables, and lower your consumption of sugars, processed meats and unhealthy fats to improve your diet,” Ms McMillan said.

"In addition, incorporate more movement into your everyday life - aim for at least 60 minutes of vigorous exercise every day to reduce your cancer risk.”

Although the statistics for Fitzroy, which includes Gladstone and Rockhampton are way too high, they are better than other nearby regions.

"Analysis of subregions showed Mackay is the heaviest community in Queensland, with around 83 per cent of adults' overweight or obese - up from 72 per cent in 2007-2008. Cairns is the healthiest region, with only 51 per cent bulging above average,” Ms McMillan said.