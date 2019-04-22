REVEALED: All the winners of Tropical Wednesday

Auswide Bank Gladstone branch manager Rebecca Allison with QUOTA Club of Gladstone members Wileen Weeden and Carol Hartley, after the bank won the tropical Wednesday competition.

WINNERS are grinners and several businesses have big smiles on their faces after the announcement of the Tropical Wednesday winners.

The comp encouraged local businesses to dress their shop windows in a tropical theme.

The harbour festival tradition was this year supported by the QUOTA Club of Gladstone.

The aim of the competition was to bring pride and colour to the main streets and business precincts of Gladstone ahead of the Easter long weekend festivities.

Winners were announced in three categories on Thursday night, with first placegetters receiving $150, second placegetters receiving $100 and third placegetters pocketing $50.

The winners are as follows:

Businesses with between 1-5 employees: First Auswide Bank, second The Capricornian Ltd, third Curtain and Blind Solutions (Anne Collins), highly commended Suncorp Bank.

Businesses with between 6-10 employees: First Nextra Valley News, second Anglican This and That Shop, third Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours Inc, highly commended Gladstone Art Gallery.

Businesses with more than 10 employees: First L.J. Hooker, second Bill Robertson Toyota, third Optimal Pharmacy, Kin Kora, highly commended Regional Rehab and Mobility.

Matt Taylor