REVEALED: All Brisbane City Council 2020 candidates

THE final list of Brisbane City Council candidates will be lodged with the Electoral Commission of Queensland today ahead of the March 28 poll.

Here is a list of everyone who has nominated so far in each ward, as well as the six candidates vying to take out the lord mayoralty.

LNP Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner is hoping to win his first lord mayoral election after he was installed into the city's top job in April when Graham Quirk quit.

His opponent is Labor's lord mayoral candidate Patrick Condren - a former television journalist who replaced former candidate Rod Harding in September.

The ECQ will tomorrow determine which order each candidate will appear on the ballot paper on election day.

BRISBANE LORD MAYOR

Brisbane City Council is the largest local Council in Australia. It covers 1338.1 sq/km kilometres, spanning the Brisbane River in a radius of up to 25km from the Central Business District.

Current Lord Mayor: Adrian Schrinner

CANDIDATES

Kath Angus (Greens)

Patrick Condren (ALP)

John Dobinson

Benjamin Gorringe

Frank Jordan

Adrian Schrinner (LNP)

BRACKEN RIDGE WARD

The Bracken Ridge Ward comprises the suburbs of Bracken Ridge, Bald Hills, Carseldine, Fitzgibbon, and parts of Aspley and Zillmere.

Current councillor: Sandy Landers

CANDIDATES

Kathryn Fry (Greens)

Sandy Landers (LNP)

Cath Palmer (ALP)

CALAMVALE WARD

The Calamvale Ward comprises the suburbs of Algester, Calamvale, Drewvale, Heathwood, Parkinson, Stretton, Larapinta and part of Forest Lake.

Current councillor: Angela Owen (formerly Cr Angela Owen-Taylor)

CANDIDATES

James Martin (ALP)

Josie Mira (Greens)

Angela Owen (LNP)​​​​​​

CENTRAL WARD

Central Ward comprises the Central Business District, Fortitude Valley, New Farm, Spring Hill, Herston, Bowen Hills, Newstead and Teneriffe.

Current councillor: Vicki Howard

CANDIDATES

Vicki Howard (LNP)

Judi Jabour (ALP)

Trina Massey (Greens)

CHANDLER WARD

The Chandler Ward comprises the suburbs of Burbank, Carindale, Chandler, Gumdale, Mackenzie, Mansfield, Ransome and Rochedale. It also includes parts of Belmont and Wakerley.

Current councillor: Ryan Murphy

CANDIDATES

Stephanie Moss

Ryan Murphy (LNP)

Penny O'Neill

COORPAROO WARD

The Coorparoo Ward comprises the suburbs of Coorparoo, Greenslopes, Stones Corner, Carina Heights, and parts of Camp Hill and Annerley.

Current councillor: Fiona Cunningham

CANDIDATES

Matthew Campbell (ALP)

Fiona Cunningham (LNP)

Sally Dillon (Greens)

DEAGON WARD

The Deagon Ward comprises the suburbs of Boondall, Brighton, Deagon, Sandgate, Shorncliffe, Taigum, parts of Geebung and Virginia and most of Zillmere. It also includes Moreton Island (including the townships of Bulwer, Cowan Cowan and Kooringal).

Current councillor: Jared Cassidy

CANDIDATES

Jared Cassidy (ALP)

Anthony Walsh (Greens)

Kimberley Washington (LNP)

DOBOY WARD

The Doboy Ward comprises the suburbs of Carina, Hemmant, Murarrie, Tingalpa and large parts of Wakerley, Belmont, Cannon Hill and Manly West.

Current councillor: Lisa Atwood

CANDIDATES

Lisa Atwood (LNP)

Jo Culshaw (ALP)

ENOGGERA WARD

The Enoggera Ward comprises the suburbs of Enoggera, Gaythorne, Mitchelton, Newmarket, Wilston and parts of Alderley, Ashgrove, Grange, Keperra and Windsor.

Current councillor: Andrew Wines

CANDIDATES

Ell-Leigh Ackerman (Greens)

Jonty Bush (ALP)

Kirsten Perissinotto

Craig Whiteman

Andrew Wines (LNP)

FOREST LAKE WARD

The Forest Lake Ward comprises of the suburbs of Inala, Doolandella, Richlands, Forest Lake west of Old Blunder Road, Ellen Grove east of Centenary Highway and Durack west of Blunder Road.

Current councillor: Charles Strunk

CANDIDATES

Roger Hooper (Forest Lake)

Jenny Mulkearns (Greens)

Charles Strunk (ALP)

HAMILTON WARD

The Hamilton Ward comprises the Brisbane northside suburbs of Albion, Ascot, Clayfield, Eagle Farm, Hamilton, Hendra, Pinkenba, Kalinga, Wooloowin and parts of Nundah and Windsor. It also includes Brisbane Airport and the northern shore of the Brisbane Port.

Current councillor: David McLachlan

CANDIDATES

Miranda Bertram (Greens)

Leah Malzard (ALP)

David McLachlan (LNP)

HOLLAND PARK WARD

The Holland Park Ward comprises the suburbs of Holland Park, Holland Park West, Mt Gravatt, Mt Gravatt East and Tarragindi.

Current councillor: Krista Adams

CANDIDATES

Krista Adams (LNP)

Karleigh Auguston (ALP)

Jenny Gamble (Greens)

JAMBOREE WARD

The Jamboree Ward comprises the suburbs of Jamboree Heights, Jindalee, Middle Park, Mt Ommaney, Riverhills, Sinnamon Park, Seventeen Mile Rocks, Darra, Wacol, Sumner, Westlake and parts of Oxley and Ellen Grove.

Current councillor: Matthew Bourke

CANDIDATES

Rachel Hoppe (ALP)

Sarah Hutton (LNP)

Thomas McKie (Greens)

MACGREGOR WARD

The MacGregor Ward comprises the suburbs of MacGregor, Robertson, Eight Mile Plains, Wishart and Upper Mt Gravatt.

Current councillor: Steven Huang

CANDIDATES

Steven Huang (LNP)

Trent McTieran (ALP)

Sean Womersley

MARCHANT WARD

The Marchant Ward comprises the suburbs of parts of Alderley, Aspley, Chermside, Chermside West, Geebung, Gordon Park, Grange, Kedron, Lutwyche, Stafford, Stafford Heights and Windsor.

Current councillor: Fiona Hammond (formerly Cr Fiona King)

CANDIDATES

Fiona Hammond (LNP)

Susan Lynch (ALP)

John Meyer (Greens)

MCDOWALL WARD

The McDowall Ward comprises the suburbs of McDowall, Everton Park and parts of Aspley, Bridgeman Downs, Chermside West, Stafford and Stafford Heights.

Current councillor: Tracy Davis

CANDIDATES

Liam Culverhouse (ALP)

Tracy Davis (LNP)

Joshua Sanderson (Greens)

MOOROOKA WARD

The Moorooka Ward includes the southern suburbs of Acacia Ridge, Archerfield, Coopers Plains, Moorooka, Nathan, Pallara, Rocklea, Salisbury, Willawong and parts of Durack and Oxley.

Current councillor: Steve Griffiths

CANDIDATES

Warren Craze (LNP)

Claire Garton (Greens)

Steve Griffiths (ALP)

MORNINGSIDE WARD

The Morningside Ward includes the suburbs of Balmoral, Bulimba, Hawthorne, Morningside, Norman Park, Seven Hills and parts of Camp Hill and Cannon Hill.

Current councillor: Kara Cook

CANDIDATES

Kara Cook (ALP)

Rolf Kuelsen (Greens)

Tobias Moore (LNP)

NORTHGATE WARD

The Northgate Ward comprises the suburbs of Nudgee Beach, Nudgee, Banyo, Northgate, Virginia, Nundah, Wavell Heights, and the parts of Kedron and Chermside to the east of Gympie Road.

Current councillor: Adam Allan

CANDIDATES

Adam Allan (LNP)

James Davies (Greens)

Reg Neil (ALP)

PADDINGTON WARD

The Paddington Ward comprises the suburbs of Paddington, Auchenflower, Milton, Kelvin Grove, Red Hill, Petrie Terrace, and parts of Bardon and Toowong.

Current councillor: Peter Matic

CANDIDATES

Donna Burns (The Greens)

Jeffrey Eelkema (ALP)

Peter Matic (LNP)

PULLENVALE WARD

The Pullenvale Ward comprises the suburbs of Anstead, Bellbowrie, Brookfield, Karana Downs, Kenmore, Kenmore Hills, Kholo, Lake Manchester, Moggill, Mt Crosby, Pinjarra Hills, Pullenvale, Upper Brookfield and parts of Chuwar and Chapel Hill.

Current councillor: Kate Richards

CANDIDATES

Greg Adermann (LNP)

Charles Druckmann (Greens)

Jordan Mark (ALP)

Kate Richards (IND)

RUNCORN WARD

The Runcorn Ward comprises the suburbs of Sunnybank Hills, Sunnybank, Runcorn and Kuraby.

Current councillor: Kim Marx

CANDIDATES

Nicola Gordon (Greens)

Kim Marx (LNP)

John Prescott (ALP)

TENNYSON WARD

The Tennyson Ward comprises the suburbs of Chelmer, Graceville, Sherwood, Corinda, Tennyson, Yeronga, Fairfield, and Yeerongpilly and parts of Annerley and Oxley.

Current councillor: Nicole Johnston

CANDIDATES

Nicole Johnston

Maurice Lane (LNP)

Patricia O'Brien (Greens)

Darryl Prout

Jacqueline Schneider (ALP)

THE GABBA WARD

The Gabba Ward comprises the suburbs of East Brisbane, Woolloongabba, Kangaroo Point, Dutton Park, West End, Highgate Hill and South Brisbane.

Current councillor: Jonathan Sri

CANDIDATES

Rachel Gallagher (ALP)

Nathanial Jones (LNP)

Jonathan Sri (The Greens)

THE GAP WARD

The Gap Ward comprises the suburbs of The Gap, Ferny Grove, Upper Kedron and parts of Ashgrove, Bardon and Keperra.

Current councillor: Steve Toomey

CANDIDATES

Daniel Bevis (ALP)

Rebecca Haley (Greens)

Steven Toomey (LNP)

WALTER TAYLOR WARD

The Walter Taylor Ward includes the suburbs of Fig Tree Pocket, Indooroopilly, St Lucia, and parts of Chapel Hill, Taringa and Toowong.

Current councillor: James Mackay

CANDIDATES

Matthew Antoniolli (Independent)

James Mackay (LNP)

Karthika Raghwan (ALP)

Michaela Sargent (Greens)

WYNNUM MANLY WARD

The Wynnum Manly Ward comprises the suburbs of Wynnum, Wynnum West, Manly, Lota, Port of Brisbane, Lytton and 60 per cent of Manly West.

Current councillor: Peter Cumming

CANDIDATES

Kenneth Austin (Greens)

Peter Cumming (ALP)

Megan Piccardi (LNP)

* All candidates listed in alphabetical order by surname. As today was the final day of nominations, this list may change.