Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brisbane City Hall in Brisbane CBD.
Brisbane City Hall in Brisbane CBD.
Politics

REVEALED: All Brisbane City Council 2020 candidates

by Jack McKay, Jesse Kuch
3rd Mar 2020 4:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE final list of Brisbane City Council candidates will be lodged with the Electoral Commission of Queensland today ahead of the March 28 poll.

Here is a list of everyone who has nominated so far in each ward, as well as the six candidates vying to take out the lord mayoralty.

LNP Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner is hoping to win his first lord mayoral election after he was installed into the city's top job in April when Graham Quirk quit.

His opponent is Labor's lord mayoral candidate Patrick Condren - a former television journalist who replaced former candidate Rod Harding in September.

The ECQ will tomorrow determine which order each candidate will appear on the ballot paper on election day.

 

BRISBANE LORD MAYOR

Brisbane City Council is the largest local Council in Australia. It covers 1338.1 sq/km kilometres, spanning the Brisbane River in a radius of up to 25km from the Central Business District.

Current Lord Mayor: Adrian Schrinner

CANDIDATES

Kath Angus (Greens)

Patrick Condren (ALP)

John Dobinson

Benjamin Gorringe

Frank Jordan

Adrian Schrinner (LNP)

 

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner. Picture: Annette Dew
Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner. Picture: Annette Dew

 

 

Labor lord mayoral candidate Patrick Condren. Picture: Peter Wallis
Labor lord mayoral candidate Patrick Condren. Picture: Peter Wallis

 

 

 

 

BRACKEN RIDGE WARD

 

The Bracken Ridge Ward comprises the suburbs of Bracken Ridge, Bald Hills, Carseldine, Fitzgibbon, and parts of Aspley and Zillmere.

Current councillor: Sandy Landers

 

CANDIDATES

 

 

Kathryn Fry (Greens)

Sandy Landers (LNP)

Cath Palmer (ALP)

 

 

 

CALAMVALE WARD

 

The Calamvale Ward comprises the suburbs of Algester, Calamvale, Drewvale, Heathwood, Parkinson, Stretton, Larapinta and part of Forest Lake.

Current councillor: Angela Owen (formerly Cr Angela Owen-Taylor)

 

CANDIDATES

James Martin (ALP)

Josie Mira (Greens)

Angela Owen (LNP)​​​​​​

CENTRAL WARD

 

Central Ward comprises the Central Business District, Fortitude Valley, New Farm, Spring Hill, Herston, Bowen Hills, Newstead and Teneriffe.

Current councillor: Vicki Howard

 

CANDIDATES

Vicki Howard (LNP)

Judi Jabour (ALP)

Trina Massey (Greens)

 

 

CHANDLER WARD

 

The Chandler Ward comprises the suburbs of Burbank, Carindale, Chandler, Gumdale, Mackenzie, Mansfield, Ransome and Rochedale. It also includes parts of Belmont and Wakerley.

Current councillor: Ryan Murphy

 

CANDIDATES

 

Stephanie Moss

Ryan Murphy (LNP)

Penny O'Neill

 

 

COORPAROO WARD

 

The Coorparoo Ward comprises the suburbs of Coorparoo, Greenslopes, Stones Corner, Carina Heights, and parts of Camp Hill and Annerley.

Current councillor: Fiona Cunningham

 

CANDIDATES

 

Matthew Campbell (ALP)

Fiona Cunningham (LNP)

Sally Dillon (Greens)

 

 

DEAGON WARD

 

The Deagon Ward comprises the suburbs of Boondall, Brighton, Deagon, Sandgate, Shorncliffe, Taigum, parts of Geebung and Virginia and most of Zillmere. It also includes Moreton Island (including the townships of Bulwer, Cowan Cowan and Kooringal).

Current councillor: Jared Cassidy

 

CANDIDATES

 

Jared Cassidy (ALP)

Anthony Walsh (Greens)

Kimberley Washington (LNP)

 

DOBOY WARD

 

The Doboy Ward comprises the suburbs of Carina, Hemmant, Murarrie, Tingalpa and large parts of Wakerley, Belmont, Cannon Hill and Manly West.

Current councillor: Lisa Atwood

 

CANDIDATES

 

Lisa Atwood (LNP)

Jo Culshaw (ALP)

 

 

ENOGGERA WARD

 

The Enoggera Ward comprises the suburbs of Enoggera, Gaythorne, Mitchelton, Newmarket, Wilston and parts of Alderley, Ashgrove, Grange, Keperra and Windsor.

Current councillor: Andrew Wines

 

CANDIDATES

 

Ell-Leigh Ackerman (Greens)

Jonty Bush (ALP)

Kirsten Perissinotto

Craig Whiteman

Andrew Wines (LNP)

 

FOREST LAKE WARD

 

The Forest Lake Ward comprises of the suburbs of Inala, Doolandella, Richlands, Forest Lake west of Old Blunder Road, Ellen Grove east of Centenary Highway and Durack west of Blunder Road.

Current councillor: Charles Strunk

 

CANDIDATES

 

Roger Hooper (Forest Lake)

Jenny Mulkearns (Greens)

Charles Strunk (ALP)

 

HAMILTON WARD

 

The Hamilton Ward comprises the Brisbane northside suburbs of Albion, Ascot, Clayfield, Eagle Farm, Hamilton, Hendra, Pinkenba, Kalinga, Wooloowin and parts of Nundah and Windsor. It also includes Brisbane Airport and the northern shore of the Brisbane Port.

Current councillor: David McLachlan

 

CANDIDATES

 

 

Miranda Bertram (Greens)

Leah Malzard (ALP)

David McLachlan (LNP)

 

 

HOLLAND PARK WARD

 

The Holland Park Ward comprises the suburbs of Holland Park, Holland Park West, Mt Gravatt, Mt Gravatt East and Tarragindi.

Current councillor: Krista Adams

 

CANDIDATES

 

Krista Adams (LNP)

Karleigh Auguston (ALP)

Jenny Gamble (Greens)

 

JAMBOREE WARD

 

The Jamboree Ward comprises the suburbs of Jamboree Heights, Jindalee, Middle Park, Mt Ommaney, Riverhills, Sinnamon Park, Seventeen Mile Rocks, Darra, Wacol, Sumner, Westlake and parts of Oxley and Ellen Grove.

Current councillor: Matthew Bourke

 

CANDIDATES

 

 

Rachel Hoppe (ALP)

Sarah Hutton (LNP)

Thomas McKie (Greens)

 

MACGREGOR WARD

 

The MacGregor Ward comprises the suburbs of MacGregor, Robertson, Eight Mile Plains, Wishart and Upper Mt Gravatt.

Current councillor: Steven Huang

 

CANDIDATES

 

 

Steven Huang (LNP)

Trent McTieran (ALP)

Sean Womersley

 

MARCHANT WARD

 

The Marchant Ward comprises the suburbs of parts of Alderley, Aspley, Chermside, Chermside West, Geebung, Gordon Park, Grange, Kedron, Lutwyche, Stafford, Stafford Heights and Windsor.

Current councillor: Fiona Hammond (formerly Cr Fiona King)

 

CANDIDATES

 

 

Fiona Hammond (LNP)

Susan Lynch (ALP)

John Meyer (Greens)

 

 

MCDOWALL WARD

 

The McDowall Ward comprises the suburbs of McDowall, Everton Park and parts of Aspley, Bridgeman Downs, Chermside West, Stafford and Stafford Heights.

Current councillor: Tracy Davis

 

CANDIDATES

 

 

Liam Culverhouse (ALP)

Tracy Davis (LNP)

Joshua Sanderson (Greens)

 

MOOROOKA WARD

 

The Moorooka Ward includes the southern suburbs of Acacia Ridge, Archerfield, Coopers Plains, Moorooka, Nathan, Pallara, Rocklea, Salisbury, Willawong and parts of Durack and Oxley.

Current councillor: Steve Griffiths

 

CANDIDATES

 

 

Warren Craze (LNP)

Claire Garton (Greens)

Steve Griffiths (ALP)

 

MORNINGSIDE WARD

 

The Morningside Ward includes the suburbs of Balmoral, Bulimba, Hawthorne, Morningside, Norman Park, Seven Hills and parts of Camp Hill and Cannon Hill.

Current councillor: Kara Cook

 

CANDIDATES

 

 

Kara Cook (ALP)

Rolf Kuelsen (Greens)

Tobias Moore (LNP)

 

NORTHGATE WARD

 

The Northgate Ward comprises the suburbs of Nudgee Beach, Nudgee, Banyo, Northgate, Virginia, Nundah, Wavell Heights, and the parts of Kedron and Chermside to the east of Gympie Road.

Current councillor: Adam Allan

 

CANDIDATES

 

 

Adam Allan (LNP)

James Davies (Greens)

Reg Neil (ALP)

 

PADDINGTON WARD

 

The Paddington Ward comprises the suburbs of Paddington, Auchenflower, Milton, Kelvin Grove, Red Hill, Petrie Terrace, and parts of Bardon and Toowong.

Current councillor: Peter Matic

 

CANDIDATES

 

Donna Burns (The Greens)

Jeffrey Eelkema (ALP)

Peter Matic (LNP)

 

PULLENVALE WARD

 

The Pullenvale Ward comprises the suburbs of Anstead, Bellbowrie, Brookfield, Karana Downs, Kenmore, Kenmore Hills, Kholo, Lake Manchester, Moggill, Mt Crosby, Pinjarra Hills, Pullenvale, Upper Brookfield and parts of Chuwar and Chapel Hill.

Current councillor: Kate Richards

 

CANDIDATES

 

 

Greg Adermann (LNP)

Charles Druckmann (Greens)

Jordan Mark (ALP)

Kate Richards (IND)

 

RUNCORN WARD

 

The Runcorn Ward comprises the suburbs of Sunnybank Hills, Sunnybank, Runcorn and Kuraby.

Current councillor: Kim Marx

 

CANDIDATES

 

 

Nicola Gordon (Greens)

Kim Marx (LNP)

John Prescott (ALP)

 

TENNYSON WARD

 

The Tennyson Ward comprises the suburbs of Chelmer, Graceville, Sherwood, Corinda, Tennyson, Yeronga, Fairfield, and Yeerongpilly and parts of Annerley and Oxley.

Current councillor: Nicole Johnston

 

CANDIDATES

 

 

Nicole Johnston

Maurice Lane (LNP)

Patricia O'Brien (Greens)

Darryl Prout

Jacqueline Schneider (ALP)

 

 

THE GABBA WARD

 

The Gabba Ward comprises the suburbs of East Brisbane, Woolloongabba, Kangaroo Point, Dutton Park, West End, Highgate Hill and South Brisbane.

Current councillor: Jonathan Sri

 

CANDIDATES

 

 

Rachel Gallagher (ALP)

Nathanial Jones (LNP)

Jonathan Sri (The Greens)

 

THE GAP WARD

 

The Gap Ward comprises the suburbs of The Gap, Ferny Grove, Upper Kedron and parts of Ashgrove, Bardon and Keperra.

Current councillor: Steve Toomey

 

CANDIDATES

 

Daniel Bevis (ALP)

Rebecca Haley (Greens)

Steven Toomey (LNP)

 

WALTER TAYLOR WARD

 

The Walter Taylor Ward includes the suburbs of Fig Tree Pocket, Indooroopilly, St Lucia, and parts of Chapel Hill, Taringa and Toowong.

Current councillor: James Mackay

 

CANDIDATES

 

 

Matthew Antoniolli (Independent)

James Mackay (LNP)

Karthika Raghwan (ALP)

Michaela Sargent (Greens)

 

WYNNUM MANLY WARD

 

The Wynnum Manly Ward comprises the suburbs of Wynnum, Wynnum West, Manly, Lota, Port of Brisbane, Lytton and 60 per cent of Manly West.

Current councillor: Peter Cumming

 

CANDIDATES

 

 

Kenneth Austin (Greens)

Peter Cumming (ALP)

Megan Piccardi (LNP)

 

* All candidates listed in alphabetical order by surname. As today was the final day of nominations, this list may change.

More Stories

Show More
2020 local government elections brisbane city council brisbane city council election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Students contribute to community with clean-up

        premium_icon Students contribute to community with clean-up

        News Year 12 students from Rosella Park School organised the event as part of their Active citizenship subject.

        Eyes on smelter as Rio makes $1.5b pledge to cut emissions

        premium_icon Eyes on smelter as Rio makes $1.5b pledge to cut emissions

        Business Cleaner energy would need to be sourced to power the Boyne Smelter

        Reducing environmental impact one corflute at a time

        premium_icon Reducing environmental impact one corflute at a time

        News Technology helps printing business improve its environmental impact

        $7k grant helps Gladstone’s learner drivers

        premium_icon $7k grant helps Gladstone’s learner drivers

        News The grant will help young people 16 to 25 years old.