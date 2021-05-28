Menu
Revealed: 87-year-old cafe wins Gladstone’s best burger

Eilish Massie
eilish.massie@news.com.au
28th May 2021 11:31 AM
An 87-year-old cafe has claimed the title for having the best burgers in the Gladstone region.

This week, The Observer put the call-out to find the region’s best burger, and Miriam Vale Cafe secured 83 per cent of the total reader votes.

Miriam Vale Cafe has been running since 1937 and has been owned by Sharon Nicholson for 12 years.

Sharon’s daughter, Stevie Fremantle, who also works at the cafe, said it was exciting news.

“It makes you feel good about what you’re doing,” Ms Fremantle said.

“We like to make sure our burgers are big and also seasoning goes a long way.”

Ms Fremantle said the cafe’s most popular burgers were the hamburger and steakburger, with their usual customers being grey nomads, backpackers and those out exploring for the day.

“It’s very exciting and we didn’t expect it, everybody wants the title but we try to be as modest,” she said.

“We try and make sure the food we put out, that we would be happy with it.

“For us it’s about freshness and caring about what our customers think about our food.”


