WIND POWER: The Banana wind farm project construction is planned to start in late 2020 and be complete by the end of 2022.
WIND POWER: The Banana wind farm project construction is planned to start in late 2020 and be complete by the end of 2022.
REVEALED: $350M energy project to boost CQ

by Kathy Dumbleton
9th Jul 2019 9:11 AM
THE blowy plains of Central Queensland could be home to a large wind farm project worth up to $350 million and delivering 150 jobs for the region.

Lacour Energy will today announce it is undertaking a feasibility assessment for a Banana Range Wind Farm project.

The project, planned for a site about 20km west off Biloela in Central Queensland, will consist of up to 51 wind turbines with a power output of approximately 180MW.

It may include large-scale battery storage.

James Townsend, the director of Lacour Energy said, "The Banana Range Wind Farm will produce more energy at night when the wind blows the strongest", adding it was "complimentary" to the day time energy from rooftop solar and solar farms that have recently been built in Queensland.

"We are pleased to announce that from the first day of construction and for the life of the project, we will provide a $100,000-a-year community benefits fund for projects or initiatives within the nearby communities," Mr Townsend said.

The company will hold a public exhibition at the Civic Centre in Biloela today between 12.30pm-6pm and welcomes anyone who is interested to attend this event to find out more about the project from company representatives.

The total project investment is approximately $250 - $350 million and construction is planned to start in late 2020 for completion by the end of 2022.

What we know:

  • 51 wind turbines
  • 100-150 jobs
  • $250-350M project
  • Construction to start 2020
  • Power output approx 180MW
  • 20km west of Biloela

More to come.

