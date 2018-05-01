REVEALED: $20m to overhaul Gladstone Benaraby Rd

RELIEF: Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher will make the upgrade of Gladstone-Benaraby Rd his top priority.

RELIEF: Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher will make the upgrade of Gladstone-Benaraby Rd his top priority. Mike Richards GLA120418BLENN

ONE of the region's most notorious stretches of bitumen is to become safer with confirmation of a $20 million upgrade.

Construction work will begin in July to widen 14km of Gladstone Benaraby Rd and clear vegetation to improve visibility.

Revealing finer details of the funding exclusively to The Observer, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said it was a long-awaited big win for the region.

"Gladstone-Benaraby Road is one of the most dangerous roads in our region, with six fatalities in the past 20 years and countless more accidents and near misses," Mr Butcher said.

"The road is an important local connection for commuter, industrial and recreational traffic to and from Gladstone."

Fulfilling what was identified as a crucial road upgrade during his first election campaign in 2015, the assistant treasurer said the investment would improve the safety for drivers who use the narrow, winding road.

It will be the first time in six years the State Government has committed money to fix the road.

The work will include upgrading 14km between Gladstone and the Bruce Hwy to include a wide centre-line treatment.

Mr Butcher said it could take six months or longer.

"It's important that when the work does start drivers are aware of the possible delays and to plan their trips with that in mind," he said.

Mr Butcher revealed in this paper last month his ongoing efforts to fund an upgrade for Gladstone Benaraby Rd, pleading with the State Government to "get it done".

He said any work that widened the road would be a step towards the long-term dream of removing bends in the road.

The project was of one of six road upgrades confirmed by the State Government today as part of its $112 million Targeted Road Safety Program aimed at reducing road deaths.

It also allocated $400,000 to realign Rifle Range Rd and resurface the Philip St and Glenlyon Rd roundabout.

Mr Butcher said the initiative would help the State Government to achieve targets outlined in the Queensland Road Safety Strategy (2015-21).

"We hope these changes will help contribute to a reduction in statewide fatalities from 303 (average 2008-2010) per year to 200 or less by 2020," he said.

"A reduction in crash-related statewide hospital admissions from 6670 per year (average 2008-2010) to 4669 or fewer by 2020 is also something we hope to achieve."

Mr Butcher said under legislation, revenue collected from speed and red-light camera offences was required to be redirected to road safety projects.