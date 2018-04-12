REVEALED: 20-year plan to secure Gladstone's future

One of the options for the planned expansion at Clinton Industrial Estate.

EXCLUSIVE: A 20-year project to secure Gladstone's industrial and economic future has been revealed by a peak Queensland development body.

Economic Development Queensland, a state government corporation, has applied for Gladstone Regional Council approval to reconfigure eight large industrial lots on Red Rover Road into 78 smaller lots to expand Clinton Industrial Estate.

Described as a "win" for Gladstone, the six-stage estate development is hoped to supply and support Gladstone's economic base into the future.

Gladstone region mayor Matt Burnett said the project, anticipated to take place between 2021 and 2042, was based on forward planning for light industry.

"The Queensland government knows there's going to be a need for engineering, light industrial development and mining," he said.

The expansion of the Clinton Industrial Estate would create 50 construction jobs, Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said.

Mr Dick said future planning was important in Gladstone, given the region's status as one of the nation's key ports and industrial hubs.

"This expansion is part of future planning, to ensure Gladstone has adequate land set aside for industry in a suitable location," he said.

"The Clinton Industrial Estate expansion secures a sustainable, long term industrial land supply to support and grow the region's economic base."

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the expansion plan was timely, given the current industrial estate at Clinton had three lots left.

"The lots in the new Clinton estate will be between 3,500sq m and 10,000 sq m, so they are fulfilling a gap in the local market for medium to large industrial lots," he said.

"The additional lots present a raft of opportunities for industry and business, from small business ventures to large scale industrial projects."

The first stage of 17 lots is expected to begin in 2021-22.