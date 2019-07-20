Revealed: 16 nursing homes that failed standards

Three of the 16 Queensland nursing homes that have been deemed a serious risk in a damning aged care audit.

THE following Queensland nursing homes were deemed a serious risk by the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission in 2018-19:

Leinster Place, Mercy Health and Aged Care, North Rockhampton: Failed quality standard for the "living environment" in June.

Janoah Gardens, Bethany Christian Care, Manly West: Failed quality standards for human resource management and living environment in April.

Aveo Durack: Failed quality standards for medication management and continuous improvement in April. "Medications are not managed safely and correctly … restricted medications were unaccounted for.''

Yaralla Place, PresCare, Maryborough: Failed 12 quality standards including clinical care, infection control, behaviour management, staffing and wound care in April. "Staffing levels and skill mix are not maintained to care recipients' complex health care needs."

Blue Care Emerald, Avalon: Failed 16 quality standards, including clinical care, pain and medication management, staffing and infection control, in April. "Staff are not satisfied they have sufficient time to undertake the responsibilities of their role … appropriate clinical care has not been provided.''

Regis Greenbank: Deemed a "serious risk'' for failing one accreditation standard in June.

Illoura Village, Southern Cross Care, Chinchilla: Deemed a "serious risk'' for failing three quality standards in February.

Madonna Villa at Mitchelton



Madonna Villa, St Vincent's Care Services, Mitchelton: Failed 26 quality standards including clinical care, behavioural management and regulatory compliance in September 2018. "The home is unable to demonstrate care recipients consistently receive adequate nutrition and hydration … care recipients are experiencing ongoing episodes of bruising, skin tears and limb oedema." Sanctions lifted after passing April 2019 audit.

Arcare Pimpama, Gold Coast: Failed skin care standard in June. "The service has not provided wound care in a consistent manner to ensure care recipients' skin care needs are met."

Naranga Aged Care, Moreton Bay: Failed medication standard in January.

Bupa Cairns



Bupa Cairns: Failed four quality standards for regulatory compliance, pain management and complaints in May. Residents' pain "is not effectively managed''. Clinical audits "have not identified deficiencies that have led to noncompliance in relation to health and personal care outcomes''.

PresCare Protea, Townsville: Deemed a "serious risk'' to residents in June after failing two quality standards.

Gunther Village, Gayndah: Failed 13 quality standards including clinical care, skin care and regulatory compliance in August 2018. "Clinical care is not always undertaken in a timely manner and/or provided by staff as directed and/or prescribed.'' Passed January 2019 audit.

Estia Health Mudgeeraba



Estia Health Mudgeeraba: Failed six quality standards, including staffing, regulatory compliance, living environment and privacy and dignity, in April. "The service does not have appropriately skilled and qualified staff … staff are not able to effectively manage workloads. The service does not have a culture of reporting alleged or suspected assaults. Care recipients do not feel safe due to wandering and aggressive behaviours displayed by care recipients.''

Blue Care Redcliffe: Failed nine quality standards, including staffing and pain management, in June. "There is insufficient staff to meet care recipient needs and lifestyle preferences. Staff are not aware of care recipients' needs. The service is unable to consistently demonstrate care planning directives are being followed. Pain management interventions are not provided in a timely manner. Care recipients are not consistently assisted with meals.''

Carinya Hostel, Atherton: Failed one quality standard in April. "The service does not provide a safe living environment … (and) has failed to identify and address associated risks.''

Source: ACQSC audit reports