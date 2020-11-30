REVEALED: 12 cyber scams to watch out for this Christmas

Queensland Police Service’s Financial and Cyber Crime Group have named 12 common cyber scams at Christmas. Picture: Supplied

PEOPLE searching for a fur-friend to spend the holidays with need to take extra care this festive season, with puppy scams named a common cyber scam at Christmas.

Queensland Police Service’s Financial and Cyber Crime Group has named 12 common cyber scams at Christmas, and puppy scams made the list.

The group is reminding Central Queenslanders to be aware of Grinch-like scammers and will be sharing tips on how to avoid these 12 common cyber scams over the next four weeks.

These scams include:

Bogus websites;

Phishing scams;

Parcel delivery scams;

Fake sellers on online classifies/trading sites;

Fake buyers on online classifies/trading sites;

Puppy scams;

Free gift card scams;

Holiday scams;

Impersonation scams;

Fake charities or fundraising appeals;

Romance scams;

Remote access scams.

WARNING: Scammers are targeting Christmas shoppers: Detective Inspector Vince Byrnes from the Financial and Cyber Crime Group warns online Christmas shoppers to watch out for scams.

Detective Inspector Vince Byrnes from the Financial and Cyber Crime Group said scams occured all year round, but scammers preyed on people’s generosity and vulnerability at this time of the year.

“If a deal is too good to be true, it probably is,” Det Insp Byrnes said.

“We are reminding everyone to be alert to Christmas scammers and report any suspicious or unusual activity to Scamwatch.”

If you are the victim of a cybercrime, you can report the matter online via ReportCyber where it will be referred to the right law enforcement agency to investigate. Police are unable to recover lost money.

To learn more about scams, go to www.scamwatch.gov.au or the Queensland Police Service’s R U in Control campaign at www.police.qld.gov.au/safety-and-preventing-crime/r-u-in-control.