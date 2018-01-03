REVEALED: 1062 lightning strikes in spectacular Gladdy storm

NICE SHOT: Observer photographer Matt Taylor captured this snap of this evening's storm from Barney Point.

NICE SHOT: Observer photographer Matt Taylor captured this snap of this evening's storm from Barney Point. Matt Taylor

MORE than 1000 lightning strikes were recorded across the region during last night's spectacular electric storm.

The staggering number was reported by lightningmaps.org, which records lightning strikes across the globe.

The site recorded 1062 strikes hitting the ground in the Capricornia District over the 24 hours to this morning.

That number only covers strikes to the earth, and doesn't include buildings or telephone towers.

The spectacular show saw many keen photographers out and about.

Overnight, Gladstone Radar recorded 15mm, while the Gladstone Airport gauge recorded 23mm.

1770, which was particularly hard-hit, copped 45 mm, while the highest total in the region fell on the Essendean Bridge gauge which received 59mm.

The storm saw more than 3000 homes across the region lose power, with some still waiting to be reconnected to the network.

The Bureau of Meteorology's website says there is a 30% chance of showers in Gladstone today, rising to 40% for showers tomorrow (most likely at night) and Friday.

Temperatures are forecast to remain steady at a max of 31 for the foreseeable future.

