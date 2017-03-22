REVEALED: 10-year crab catch data for Gladstone

DATA from Fisheries Queensland has revealed the amount of crabs caught by commercial fishers in the Gladstone region over a 10-year period.

It comes in the wake of proposed three-month ban on crabbing for the Mackay region being touted by Member for Mirani Jim Pearce.

The below Fisheries Queensland table provides a detailed breakdown of commercial crab fishing data for Gladstone and the Narrows from 2006 to 2016.

CRABS: Detailed breakdown of commercial crab fishing data for Gladstone and the Narrows from 2006 to 2016. Queensland Department of Fisheri

While the following table outlines the data collected between the St Lawrence and Bowen areas.

It reveals that the Gladstone region has yielded more mud crabs since 2013.

Crabbing data for St Lawrence and Bowen areas. Dept of Fisheries Qld

Mr Pearce said he was "surprised at the level of bad feelings between the recreational and commercial fisherman” and was urging them to work together towards a common sense management process that would benefit both parties.

"Over the last week I have had three meetings with the amateur fishermen, who have been telling me fish and crab stocks are in decline and are calling for a three-month ban on crab taking,” Mr Pearce said.

"Men and women who love to fish are telling me they support a three-month ban on crabbing and for Queensland Boating and Fisheries to crack down on these professionals who are blatantly breaking the rules.

The ban "would give the resource time to recover each year and improve the quality of the crab”, Mr Pearce said.

He said he was most concerned about allegations of abuse, crab pot stealing, vandalism and damage being done to vehicles.

WHAT THE GLADSTONE DATA REVEALS

The highest yielding year for mud crabs caught in Gladstone was in 2014 with 288.91 tonnes caught at an average of 4.44 tonnes per licence, the lowest was in 2006 with 120.26 tonnes caught at an average of 2.22 tonnes per licence.

Taking into account the average weight of a large mud crab is 1.5kg, close to 3000 muddies were caught per licence during 2014.

The largest amount of mud crab licences issued was in 2015 with 72, the lowest was in 2009 with 51 issued.

The longest amount days spent crabbing throughout the year was in 2010 with an average of 107 days spend on the water, the lowest was in 2008 with 82 days.

A commercial fishing boat licence with a single C1 symbol allows the operator to use up to 50 crab pots, while a fishing boat licence with two C1 symbols allows the operator to use up to 100 crab pots.

Mud crabs have always been expensive with today's prices ranging anywhere between $30 to $50 per kilo.

The below graph illustrates the amount tonnes of mud crabs caught in the Gladstone region.

Mud Crabs tonnes caught in Gladstone and the Narrows between 2006 to 2015. Matt Harris

The 2016 data is still being validated.

The Queensland Government maintains they are committed to the sustainable reform of Queensland fisheries.

A Fisheries Queensland spokesperson said "the Queensland Government is committed to reforming fisheries, and is currently preparing a Sustainable Fisheries Strategy, which will outline the government's reform agenda for the next ten years, taking into account the public feedback on the Green Paper on fisheries management reform.”

"The crab fishery will be one of the priority fisheries for reform. At this stage, no specific proposals have been put forward and Fisheries Queensland will be talking to all stakeholders about the range of reform options.”

The government is aiming to finalise the Strategy by mid-2017.

The lifecycle of a mud crab. Department of Fisheries - Wester

Female mud crabs can lay in excess of 1 million eggs at a time, further emphasising the need to throw jennies back into the water.

There are no crab sanctuaries in the Gladstone Port operating area, however there is one located in Eurimbula National Park near Turkey Beach.

A closed season is already in place for spanner crabs between November 20 to December 20.

The Green paper on fisheries management reform in Queensland was released for public consultation from July to October 2016.