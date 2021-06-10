REVEALED: 10+ new Works for Queensland projects in CQ

Central Queensland will receive a $16.73 million splash from the Works for Queensland program to upgrade local infrastructure and community facilities.

The $1 billion program will fund programs around the state between 2021 and 2024.

It is poised to create 258 jobs in Central Queensland.

The Livingstone Shire will get a full reconstruction of Matthew Flinders Drive between Edward Street and Melaleuca Street, as well as improvements at Kelly’s Dam, and a new irrigation system at Rotary Park.

A new multipurpose sport and recreation facility will be built in Woorabinda.

The Central Highlands Regional Council will get a new playground at Beasley Park in Rolleston, upgrades to the Emerald Saleyards, and new footpaths in Blackwater and Capella.

Emerald’s BMX track upgrades have also been funded.

North Rockhampton’s Sewage Treatment Plant will be upgraded and a new nature-themed playground at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens will go ahead.

The Fitzroy River Boardwalk will be refurbished as part of the funding.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the program was designed to help regional councils to deliver infrastructure whichi would create jobs and improve liveability for towns outside of southeast Queensland, as part of the state’s economic recovery.

“So far 1,788 jobs have been supported through Works for Queensland in Central Queensland,” Ms Lauga said.

“This round of $16.73 million being invested in Rockhampton and other Central Queensland councils will support 258 jobs.

“Central Queensland has collectively benefited from over $65,350 million in funding from this program, that has supported over 1,788 jobs.

“I congratulate the Livingstone, Rockhampton, Woorabinda, Central Highlands councils for putting forward some great projects that will make a real difference in these communities.”

Livingstone Shire Mayor Andy Ireland said the announcement aligned to valuable projects for his shire and was passionate about the jobs they create.

“The program supports regional infrastructure projects that are extremely beneficial for the local economy, residents and visitors to the area,” Mayor Ireland said.

“Matthew Flinders Drive has become extremely popular with visitors and works here, along with those in Jabiru, highlight our commitment to sound infrastructure linkages.”