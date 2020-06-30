REVEALED: 10 exciting new developments for Gladstone region

From a new hatchery to nature based tourism, there have been plenty of developments lodged in Gladstone in the past year.

A new crossfit gym was opened in Clinton

Damon Bray

A new Crossfit gym was approved for Clinton in September last year.

The gym was established in a vacant space in an industrial complex with the intention to make the most of existing internal space as a gym floor.

Application for Rooming Accommodation and Manager’s Residence

An application was lodged to replace the Harbour City Motel with “rooming accommodation”

The application stated the premises would be used to provide rental accommodation for pensioners, including but not limited to aged pensioners.

Accommodation would be provided on a permanent rather than a temporary occupancy basis and each room would be fully furnished.

Proposal was initially approved in September however negotiations were refused in December 2019.

Nature based tourism

Plans were lodged for a nature based tourism accommodation in Agnes Water in June last year.

The plans were lodged by Jason and Connie Blackett are to establish a facility which uses the high point ridge of the Wistari Terrace address including a viewing platform, nature pool and amenities reception.

The overall plan is to construct 10 separate eco-units each containing two units with five configured to be two bedroom design and the remaining fifteen to be single bedroom.

The application is currently under assessment.

Rules Beach Bush Camp

Another application was made for another nature based tourism in Rules Beach in June last year.

The Rules Beach Bush Camp is set on 108 acres of natural bushland which is regularly visited by families of kangaroos, wallabies and an abundance of birdlife.

The application was approved in October last year and the business is now operational.

Yaralla Cinema

An artist's impression of Yaralla Sports Club's proposed cinema complex.

An application for a state-of-the-art theatre to attached to the Yaralla Sports Club was lodged in June last year.

The application was approved in a Gladstone Regional Council meeting in February this year, however was blocked in the Planning and Environment Court.

Baffle Creek Retreat

An application for a nature based tourism was lodged in June last year for Baffle Creek.

The application sought change of use from a rural block containing a house with existing ancillary outbuildings to Nature Based Tourism.

The facility would have camping grounds for people wanting to learn about the extensive revegetation works occurring on site, along with the indigenous history of the area.

The application was approved and has been delegated.

Bowling Alley for Central Lane Hotel

A development application for a revamp to Central Lane Hotel has been approved by Gladstone Regional Council.

Gladstone Regional Council approved the Central Lane Hotel for a four-lane bowling alley upstairs in November last year.

The expansion would be to focus on quality food and service.

Tannum Sands Aged Care Facility

Design images of the proposed Flinders Village Aged Care and Assisted Living facility slated for Tannum Sand

A milestone was recently hit for a new aged care facility being built in Tannum Sands.

Flinders Village has received council approval for a facility at 75 Old Tannum Rd and is expected to include 100 retirement villas and 84 aged-care beds.

Fish Hatchery

Gladstone Area Water Board lodged a development application with the council last year to build a fish hatchery at Lake Awoonga.

The hatchery would raise barramundi, Mangrove Jack and sea mullet.

The facility would also include a turtle triage run in conjunction with Gladstone Ports Corporation.

The application was approved in full this month.

Nature based tourism Agnes Water

Australian dog whisperer and former world champion tandem surfer, Chris de Aboitiz has put in a development application for a nature based tourism operation to complement the existing The Summit 1770.

The proposal involves the creation of 10 use areas for camping (caravans and tents), along

with a communal amenities block, single bedroom caretakers building, yoga hut and horse

shed.

The application was lodged in March this year and is under assessment.