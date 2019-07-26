Reveal your inner bogan by dressing up for bingo night

Bret and Craig at last year's Bogan Bingo fundraiser.

Bret and Craig at last year's Bogan Bingo fundraiser. Mike Richards GLA210718BING

A UNIQUE idea from a former member has turned into a successful fundraising venture for the Rosella Park School Parents and Citizens Association.

Bogan Bingo is back for another year, with tickets still available for tomorrow night's event.

P&C president Michelle Denniss said the event had been running for three years.

"It's a major fundraiser (for us),” Ms Denniss said.

The idea for Bogan Bingo came from a committee meeting: "Why not do something different than a race day or a ladies' day?”

For this year, the P&C is attempting to raise funds for an area on the school grounds dedicated to special events.

"That's our aim: to get that area looking nice,” Ms Denniss said.

Ms Denniss said she was amazed by the strong community support for the bingo night.

"Last year was our biggest year - we had about 250 people attend,” Ms Denniss said.

While this year is "a little bit quieter”, Ms Denniss is still grateful for the support.

Bogan Bingo will feature more than 30 multi-draw raffles with prizes donated by local businesses across the Gladstone Region.

A silent auction will also be held for a number of prizes including a barbecue, set of power tools and a weekend getaway to Agnes Water.

Bogan Bingo will be held in the PCYC building at 53 Yarroon St, Gladstone.

Tickets are $40pp and available for sale at the front door.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page by searching for "Bogan Bingo”.