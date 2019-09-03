Rev heads helping out the region's homeless

REV HEADS: Steve and Karen Hill with their 1957 Main line Ford and 1959 Custom line Ford at the Toowoomba leg of Hot Rods for the Homeless.

A LOVE of cars and a want to help those in need has inspired this rev head combine the two passions into an event.

Rohan Robertson has organised the travelling event Hot Rods for the Homeless and will be bringing the event to Gladstone in October this year.

He said he was inspired by the words of his father who passed away in February.

"He said to me just over a year ago 'you have been organising car shows for friends with charities since 2003, why don't you combine that and raise money for organisations that assist the homeless in the city where you have the event?',” Mr Robertson said.

"Where the money is raised is where the money stays.”

The event will consist of a car, bike, ute and truck show, trade and market stalls, a pin-up pageant Miss Kustum Kulture run in conjunction with the show and a performance from country artist Tania Kernaghan.

Hotrods for the Homeless have had events at Toowoomba, Ipswich, the Gold Coast earlier this year and will be headed to Nanango, Redcliffe and Bundaberg after Gladstone.

"We have had an average of 150 vehicles at the other events and up to 15 food and coffee trucks,” Mr Robertson said.

He said Gladstone was chosen for an event due to having one of the largest listings of homelessness per capita in the Queensland in the 2016 census.

All proceeds from the event will go to organisations within the Gladstone region which help the homeless.

Hot Rods for the Homeless

When: October 26, 1pm - 10pm

Where: Gladstone Showgrounds, Tank St

How much: Adults $10, Kids $5