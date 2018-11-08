Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LEGACY CONTINUES: The Brown family descendants attend a family reunion at Bororen Pub last weekend.
LEGACY CONTINUES: The Brown family descendants attend a family reunion at Bororen Pub last weekend. Contributed
News

Brown family reunion rekindles 103 years of memories

Glen Porteous
by
8th Nov 2018 12:00 PM

WHEN Alf Brown and Myrtle Kirkwood swapped nuptials in 1915 they started a Gladstone Region legacy that continues today.

The couple had 10 children, with one dying in infancy.

They settled at Beecher on the Riverview property and ran adairy and raised beef cattle.

Riverview was several kilometres upstream of the Calliope River crossing.

Great-granddaughter Natalie Madden has been piecing together the extensive Brown family history.

"I was working with the Gladstone Genealogy Society putting the family history together and realised some of the (family) members hadn't seen each other for over 50 years and decided to organise a reunion," Natalie said.

"One member came all the way from Wales with others coming from Townsville and Sydney.

"We had it at the Bororen Pub because some family members still live around that area."

Family members were able catch up and try to piece together the family history tree.

The Brown family has links with the Gladstone Region from around the 1850s.

Kirkwood Rd, which connects Gladstone-Benaraby Rd to the Dawson Highway, was named after Myrtle's family who lived in the area and raised dairy cows and beef cattle.

Related Items

beecher calliope river genealogical society gladstone genealogical society kirkwood road riverview
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    BREAKING: One person trapped in Boyne Valley truck rollover

    BREAKING: One person trapped in Boyne Valley truck rollover

    Breaking Emergency services are on the scene, and the road is currently blocked in both directions.

    • 8th Nov 2018 2:37 PM
    Gladstone Gig Guide

    Gladstone Gig Guide

    News Your gig and games guide

    • 8th Nov 2018 3:00 PM
    Local band feature: Gridlock rocking Gladstone's pub scene

    premium_icon Local band feature: Gridlock rocking Gladstone's pub scene

    News Gridlock aren't stuck in traffic waiting for something to happen.

    • 8th Nov 2018 3:00 PM
    How having a barbecue can help your health

    How having a barbecue can help your health

    News 'It's all about connecting': Mechanic's Movember drive.

    • 8th Nov 2018 3:00 PM

    Local Partners