Brown family reunion rekindles 103 years of memories

LEGACY CONTINUES: The Brown family descendants attend a family reunion at Bororen Pub last weekend. Contributed

WHEN Alf Brown and Myrtle Kirkwood swapped nuptials in 1915 they started a Gladstone Region legacy that continues today.

The couple had 10 children, with one dying in infancy.

They settled at Beecher on the Riverview property and ran adairy and raised beef cattle.

Riverview was several kilometres upstream of the Calliope River crossing.

Great-granddaughter Natalie Madden has been piecing together the extensive Brown family history.

"I was working with the Gladstone Genealogy Society putting the family history together and realised some of the (family) members hadn't seen each other for over 50 years and decided to organise a reunion," Natalie said.

"One member came all the way from Wales with others coming from Townsville and Sydney.

"We had it at the Bororen Pub because some family members still live around that area."

Family members were able catch up and try to piece together the family history tree.

The Brown family has links with the Gladstone Region from around the 1850s.

Kirkwood Rd, which connects Gladstone-Benaraby Rd to the Dawson Highway, was named after Myrtle's family who lived in the area and raised dairy cows and beef cattle.